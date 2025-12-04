PIA auction on Dec 23 to be broadcast live

• Pre-qualified bidders proceed to buy-side diligence phase

• PM hopes new owners will restore airline’s prestige

ISLAMABAD: After a detailed meeting with all corporate entities and company representatives participating in the privatisation process of Pakis­tan International Airlines Corporation Ltd (PIACL), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Thursday that bidding for the national flag carrier will be held on Dec 23.

He said the entire bidding process, which will be broadcast live, would be transparent and merit-based, adding that these were the government’s top priorities. A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said the bidding process was progressing smoothly to restore the airline’s “lost glory” and align it with modern requirements.

According to the statement, all bidders attending the meeting with the prime minister praised the government for adopting a professional and transparent procedure in the PIA privatisation.

The consortium compri­sing Lucky Cement Lim­i­ted, Hub Power Holdings Limited, Kohat Cement Com­pany Limited and Met­ro Ventures (Private) Limited; the consortium comprising Arif Habib Cor­­p­oration Limited, Fat­ima Fertiliser Comp­any Lim­ited, City Schools (Pri­v­ate) Limited and Lake City Holdings (Private) Li­m­ited; Fauji Fertiliser Company Limited; and Air Blue (Private) Limited have been pre-qualified for the privatisation of PIACL.

The pre-qualified bidders have now proceeded to the buy-side due diligence phase — a critical next step in the transparent and competitive privatisation process of PIACL.

The privatisation process, aimed at selling public sector entities in an open and transparent way to secure the best pos­s­ible price, varies depending on the nature of the entity being privatised, the proportion of shares offered and whether a transfer of management is involved.

PM Shehbaz said restoration of PIA flights across the globe would bring gre­at convenience to overseas Pakistanis, stressing that aligning the airline with modern-day requirements was “extremely essential” for developing the country’s tourism sector.

He hoped that whichever bidder ultimately succeeds will devote its full energy to restoring the prestige of the national airline and expanding its operations after taking over PIA. He said PIA wou­ld soon once again live up to its traditional slogan of “Great People to Fly With”.

The privatisation of PIA is at the top of the government’s privatisation programme (2024-29), and the carrier is the only entity in the aviation sector placed in the first phase, which is to be completed within a year.

The national flag carrier mainly provides aviation services supported by its ancillary segments, making it a full-service airline. Its business segments include passenger services, ground handling, flight training, cargo, engineering and flight kitchens.

Out of a total of 20.5 million passengers who travelled during 2023, PIACL has maintained a prominent market share and has been a key player in the market since 1955.

The airline serves around five million passengers per year through access to 34 distinct destinations and operates 260 flights per week. PIACL has access to 97 international routes, with slots at some of the most attractive international destinations, providing direct flight access for passengers travelling between Pakistan and large diaspora markets.

Demand in the under-served Pakistani aviation market is expected to continue growing at a compound annual growth rate of around 5.5 per cent from fiscal year 2024 to fiscal year 2028.

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2025