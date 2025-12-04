Postponement rumours for Quetta LG polls denied

QUETTA: Balochistan Election Commissioner Ali Asghar Sial on Wed­nesday dismissed social media reports claiming the postponement of local bodies elections in Quetta district and confirmed the QMC polls will proceed as scheduled on Dec 28.

Emphasising that there will be no change in the election date, Sial clarified, “The election date has not been cancelled in any union council of Quetta district, as wrongly claimed on social media.”

He further explained that preparations are ongoing to ensure the polls occur on the designated date.

Addressing the public, he labelled the reports of a postponement as entirely baseless and misleading. He reiterated that, according to the Election Commission’s issued schedule, polling for general members of the urban union council wards in Quetta will take place on Dec 28, 2025.

The commissioner urged the public to rely solely on verified information from official Election Comm­ission sources and to ignore unverified news circulating on social media.

He assured that comprehensive security measures would be in place to provide a peaceful environment for voters to exercise their constitutional right to vote.

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2025