2,710 nomination papers okayed for Quetta local govt elections

QUETTA: As many as 2,710 candidates are contesting local government elections in Quetta district and preparations for the polls have entered a final phase, with polling scheduled to take place on Dec 28.

According to election officials, the scrutiny process for nomination papers has been completed. The candidates have been reminded that Nov 28 is the last date for filing of appeals with the appellate tribunal against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers by returning officers.

The Quetta district comprises four town municipal corporations of Zarghoon, Chiltan, Sariab, and Takatu, which include a total of 172 union councils and 641 wards.

The officials said that out of 3,150 nomination papers filed, 2,710 were approved, while 440 were rejected. A total of 33 women candidates have also filed their papers.

In Zarghoon Town’s 46 UCs and 161 wards, 943 nomination papers were submitted, with 767 approved and 176 rejected. For 46 UCs and 173 wards of Chiltan Town, 703 nomination papers were submitted and 616 of them were approved and 87 rejected. For 38 UCs and 145 wards of Sariab Town, 561 nomination papers were submitted with 483 approved and 78 rejected. For 42 UCs and 162 wards of Takatu Town, 943 nomination papers were filed and 844 of them were approved and 99 rejected.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2025