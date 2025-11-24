Fair local govt polls pledged in Quetta

QUETTA: The Election Commissioner of Balochistan, Ali Asghar Sial, has said that all possible efforts will be made to hold free, fair and transparent local government elections in Quetta district.

According to the election schedule, polling will take place on Dec 28 and results will be announced on Dec 31.

Speaking at a meeting held to review arrangements for holding elections for Quetta Metropolitan Corporation (QMC), Mr Sial said that foolproof security arrangements would be made with the help of security forces and the provincial government during the LG elections.

The meeting discussed polling scheme, delivery of election materials and other issues.

It was decided that the election commission, district administration and police would jointly implement the security plan with mutual communication and effective coordination so that people could vote in a safe and peaceful environment.

The meeting was informed that uninterrupted power supply would be ensured and necessary facilities would be provided at all polling stations and the code of election would be implemented strictly.

Mr Sial directed the institutions concerned to strengthen mutual cooperation so that the polls could be held in a peaceful and orderly manner.

Published in Dawn, November 24th, 2025