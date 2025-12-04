Markram ton helps South Africa level ODI series against India

RAIPUR: Opener Aiden Markram hit a sparkling century to help South Africa chase down 359 for a series-levelling win over India in the second One-day International on Wednesday.

Virat Kohli’s second successive century went in vain after South Africa achieved the target with four balls and four wickets to spare in Raipur.

Number eight Corbin Bosch hit the winning boundary in his unbeaten 29 and let out a roar with the three-match series level at 1-1 and the decider on Saturday in Visakhapatnam.

Kohli, who made 102 for his 53rd hundred in the ODI format, put on 195 runs for the third wicket with Ruturaj Gaikwad, who hit 105, as India posted 358-5.

In reply, Markram made 110 and put on 101 runs for the second wicket with captain Temba Bavuma (46) to lay the foundations for the joint-highest target chased down against India. Australia chased down 359 in 2019 in Mohali.

Markram, who survived a dropped catch on 53 by Yashasvi Jaiswal in the deep, lost partner Bavuma in the 21st over but kept firm to raise his fourth ODI ton in 88 balls.

Pace bowler Harshit Rana dismissed Markram on a slower ball to raise the noise of the 60,000-capacity packed stadium.

Dewald Brevis, who hit 54 off 34 balls, joined Matthew Breetzke, who made 68, and the two kept the chase on track in their fourth-wicket partnership of 92.

Brevis reached his maiden ODI fifty with a six off Kuldeep Yadav but the left-arm wrist spinner had his revenge next ball to get the batsman caught out at long-on.

Breetzke was next to go after Krishna trapped him lbw and Arshdeep Singh dismissed Marco Jansen (two) in the next over.

There was more drama when Tony de Zorzi went retired hurt on 17, clutching his hamstring in pain after taking a run with Bosch, who then kept calm to take the team over the line alongside Keshav Maharaj (10 not out).

Earlier, Kohli was on fire, taking on the opposition bowlers after India lost Rohit Sharma for 14. The in-form batter began his scoring with a six off pace bowler Lungi Ngidi.

Jaiswal fell for 22 after he handed India a brisk start, but Kohli and Gaikwad steadied the innings and then took the attack to the opposition.

Both looked fluent as they struck regular boundaries and Gaikwad reached his maiden ODI ton with a boundary.

Gaikwad departed but Kohli went on to register his 84th century across the three international formats as fans stood up to applaud.

Kohli finally fell to Ngidi, and walked back to a standing ovation before skipper KL Rahul hit an unbeaten 66.

The 37-year-old Kohli only plays the 50-over over format these days after he and fellow stalwart Rohit, 38, retired from T20 and Test cricket.

Scoreboard

INDIA:

Y. Jaiswal c Bosch b Jansen 22

R. Sharma c de Kock b Burger 14

V. Kohli c Markram b Ngidi 102

R. Gaikwad c de Zorzi b Jansen 105

K.L. Rahul not out 66

W. Sundar run out 1

R. Jadeja not out 24

EXTRAS (LB-4, W-20) 24

TOTAL (for five wickets, 50 overs) 358

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-40 (Sharma), 2-62 (Jaiswal), 3-257 (Gaikwad), 4-284 (Kohli), 5-289 (Sundar)

DID NOT BAT: H. Rana, K. Yadav, A. Singh, P. Krishna

BOWLING: Burger 6.1-0-43-1 (5w), Ngidi 10-1-51-1 (5w), Jansen 10-0-63-2, Maharaj 10-0-70-0, Bosch 8-0-79-0 (1w), Markram 5.5-0-48-0 (4w)

SOUTH AFRICA:

A. Markram c Gaikwad b Rana 110

Q. de Kock c Sundar b Singh 8

T. Bavuma c Rana b Krishna 46

M. Breetzke lbw Krishna 68

D. Brevis c Jaiswal b Yadav 54

T. de Zorzi retired hurt 17

M. Jansen c Gaikwad b Singh 2

C. Bosch not out 29

K. Maharaj not out 10

EXTRAS (B-1, LB-5, NB-1, W-11) 18

TOTAL (for six wickets, 49.2 overs) 362

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-26 (de Kock), 2-127 (Bavuma), 3-197 (Markram), 4-289 (Brevis), 5-317 (Breetzke), 6-322 (Jansen)

DID NOT BAT: N. Burger, L. Ngidi

BOWLING: Singh 10-0-54-2 (2w), Rana 10-0-70-1 (4w), Krishna 8.2-0-85-2 (2w, 1nb), Sundar 4-0-28-0 (1w), Jadeja 7-0-41-0, Yadav 10-0-78-1 (2w)

RESULT: South Africa won by four wickets.

PLAYER-OF-THE-MATCH: Aiden Markram

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2025