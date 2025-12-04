UAE’s culinary flair displayed at culture fest

KARACHI: A delightful event took place at the World Culture Festival on Wednesday evening when ‘Flavors of UAE — A Culinary and Cultural Journey’ entertained a decent number of art lovers and media persons in the council’s Jaun Elia lawn open space.

The Consul-General of the UAE, Dr Bakheet Ateeq Alremeithi, was the chief guest on the occasion.

The programme, which coincided with the UAE’s national day, began with the Emirate’s traditional sweets and qahwa being served to guests. A group of men first sang an Arab song and then danced to a traditional tune. This was followed by the consul-general’s individual meeting with journalist for a brief chitchat in which he talked about Arab culture, especially its cuisine.

The last segment of the event was a lucky draw in which Dr Alremeithi gave away three international air tickets (to Dubai) and three domestic tickets to the winners whose numbers were announced by the Arts Council’s President Ahmed Shah.

Addressing the attendees, the consul-general said, “I hope you are enjoying today on our national day. I hope you have also enjoyed Arab sweets and food. The traditional dance that you saw is usually performed on happy occasions such as wedding ceremonies.”

