Journalist, writer Naseem Durrani passes away

Dawn Report Published December 4, 2025 Updated December 4, 2025 06:24am
KARACHI: Journalist, writer and founder-editor of the monthly magazine Seep Naseem Durrani passed away after a brief illness. He was 87.

Durrani was born on Aug 14, 1938, in Agra. From there, he migrated to Karachi with his family days before Partition. His father, Naseer Ahmad Khan Durrani, a staunch supporter of the Muslim League, was engaged in the shoe-making trade. The family settled in Ram Bagh (now Aram Bagh).

He devoted his life to literature and founded the monthly Seep, which later turned into an important literary magazine. It inspired many noted writers and poets.

Durrani also served as secretary general of the Pakistan Writers’ Guild from 1995 to 2008.

