E-Paper | December 04, 2025

Two-day book fair begins at Larkana municipal school

M.B. Kalhoro Published December 4, 2025 Updated December 4, 2025 06:24am
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Students busy looking for books of their choice.—photo by the writer
Students busy looking for books of their choice.—photo by the writer

LARKANA: Book fairs play a fundamental role in developing students’ interest in reading and such events help resume their engagement with books instead of technology.

This was stated by the president of the Government Secondary Teachers Association (GSTA), Larkana District, G.M. Abro, at a two-day “Book Fair” began on Wednesday by the association at Municipal Higher Secondary School Larkana. It was the third book fair.

It was inaugurated jointly by G.M. Abro and school principal Mir Muhammad Khokhar.

Publishers offered a discount from 30 per cent to 50pc on books in Sindhi, English and Urdu put in the exhibition. The schools participated in the event included Government Pilot Higher Secondary School, St. Joseph School, Islamic Seminary School, Government Boys High School Baharpur, Shaikh Zaid High School, DC High School, Rahmat Pur High School. Students attended the event in a large number and bought books of their choice.

On the occasion, G.M. Abro donated books worth Rs10,000 to the municipal school’s library.

A teacher, Abdul Rasheed Abbasi, displayed a model for generating electricity from water.

The GSTA president urged all teachers and students to “buy books and read books because books guide us towards our destination”. He announced that the GSTA would organise similar book fairs across the Larkana district.

A GSTA leader, Ali Hassan Khokhar, said that seeing students’ interest in books today makes it clear that books are still our best friends. Nations that love books never decline. Writer and poet Baqaullah Bozdar said that books are a person’s best companion. Such events encourage love for books. He congratulated the entire team of the municipal school Larkana for organising the fair.

Another GSTA leader Nazar Muhammad Mughiri said that the association not only struggles for teachers’ rights but also plays a vital role in creating a better educational environment. “We fully support such book fairs,” he said.

“We will also try to organise book fairs in other schools also.”

Principal Khokhar said the school has been serving in the field of education since 1867. Even today, he said, the school is counted among the role-model educational institutions of Sindh.

He said that today’s book fair would always be remembered in the school’s history.

Writer and author Issa Memon also spoke on the occasion.

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

In words only
Updated 03 Dec, 2025

In words only

NATIONAL Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq seems to have taken serious affront to combative remarks made by Pakhtunkhwa...
Detainees’ rights
03 Dec, 2025

Detainees’ rights

IN a system where mistreatment, torture and even death of individuals in custody are not uncommon, the Rights of...
Excluded citizens
03 Dec, 2025

Excluded citizens

WHEN millions are ignored by the state, it is not the people who are disabled, it is the system. Governments have...
Second thoughts
Updated 02 Dec, 2025

Second thoughts

THE Sharm el-Sheikh Gaza summit, held in October, was punctuated by rhetoric about how peace had been won in the...
Governor raj?
02 Dec, 2025

Governor raj?

IT would be most unfortunate if it were to happen. The imposition of governor’s rule in KP would be yet another...
Traffic rules
02 Dec, 2025

Traffic rules

THE recent measures taken by the Sindh and Punjab governments to curb rampant traffic violations to ease chaotic...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe