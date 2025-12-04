CM stresses need for true inclusion of persons with disabilities

KARACHI/LARKANA: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has called for breaking ingrained biases, stressing that true inclusion of Persons with Disabilities requires a cultural shift to eradicate attitudinal barriers.

He said this while speaking at a programme held to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The event was organised by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) at Al-Noor Park, Clifton. It highlighted the Sindh government’s dedication to transforming global calls for social progress — such as those voiced at the Second World Summit for Social Development in Doha — into tangible local actions.

The speaker delivered a powerful address on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, pledging a future where all citizens have the opportunity to thrive in an inclusive province, said a press release.

Deaf association holds protest in Larkana

The CM’s address reflected the United Nations theme, “Fostering disability-inclusive societies for advancing social progress,” and emphasised that development should be measured not only by economics but also by compassion and equality.

“A society’s advancement is gauged not merely by economic metrics, but by its compassion and equity toward all members, who must enjoy equal chances to engage, innovate, and excel. We gather with great purpose to reaffirm our shared resolve to forge a just, inclusive, and barrier-free society for every citizen,” he said.

He said that the DEPD had been significantly strengthened, distributing essential assistive devices — such as wheelchairs, tricycles, and hearing aids — in Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad.

The CM recalled that a major achievement was the recent opening of Pakistan’s largest Centre of Excellence for Disability Inclusion in Korangi.

This 34,000-square-foot facility serves as a hub for vocational training in IT, textiles, and culinary arts, and offers rehabilitation services and wheelchair manufacturing.

He also announced plans for an ‘Inclusive City’ near the Malir Expressway, demonstrating dedication to integrated urban accessibility.

These measures aim to enforce the Sindh Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Act 2018, which guarantees access to education, health, employment, and public services, and enforces a five per cent (5pc) job quota for people with disabilities in government roles.

Shifting from policy to culture, the CM called for breaking ingrained biases, stressing that true inclusion requires a cultural shift to eradicate attitudinal barriers.

He emphasised that mobility, education, healthcare, sports, and jobs must be recognised as fundamental rights.

The achievements of youth with disabilities — in the Special Olympics, entrepreneurship, and innovation — were highlighted as proof that determination overcomes physical limitations.

The event concluded on a personal note as the CM warmly interacted with children with disabilities and their parents, visited organisational stalls, and took photographs, further demonstrating his commitment.

“Let us unite government bodies, private firms, NGOs, and communities to prioritise accessibility in physical spaces, digital platforms, and society,” the CM said.

He added that the Sindh government remains committed to supporting a disability-inclusive province, where every individual contributes to Pakistan’s progress. “Together, no one will be left behind,” he concluded.

He observed the International Day of Persons with Disabilities by cutting a cake at Noor Ali Trust Park and visiting exhibition stalls.

He also virtually inaugurated C-Arts in Larkana, along with the Dr Ruth Pfau MALC-DEPD centres in Larkana and Badin.

Larkana Deaf Association’s protest

In Larkana, marking International Day of Persons with Disabilities, a protest rally was taken out from the office of the Larkana Deaf Association near the Municipal Stadium on Wednesday, in the lead of Punhil Khan Sangi, Ashfaq Laghari, Khalilur Rehman Abbasi, Pappan Pichoho, Imtiaz Shahani, Mahtab Abro, Sarfaraz Dasti and others.

After marching on main roads of the city, the protesters converged on the main gate of Jinnah Bagh Chowk where deaf and mute persons held a sit-in. Later, carrying placards and banners, they staged a demonstration in front of the local press club.

Addressing the protesters, association’s central leader Punhil Khan Sangi said the practice of violating the five per cent jobs quota for the persons with disabilities should be stopped. They said the jobs allocated for the deaf and mute persons should not be given to the nondisabled individuals.

He demanded that on the pattern of Punjab special compensation be provided to deaf and mute persons in Sindh. He appealed that poor, orphaned, helpless and abandoned deaf and mute individuals should be included in the Benazir Income Support Programme so that they could receive financial assistance.

He added that players from Larkana who were successful at the national-level All Pakistan Cricket Tournament (PCB Deaf) should be provided a playground in the city, along with other basic facilities.

Deaf and mute youth expressed through sign language that “We may be deaf and mute, but the government is not. Why does it not understand our feelings? Someone should understand our language and provide us with government jobs and other basic necessities.”

They demanded that the neglect of Larkana’s deaf and mute cricket players in government jobs must end, and the sense of deprivation among disabled deaf individuals should be eliminated. Otherwise, hundreds of disabled deaf and mute individuals in Larkana would be forced to hold strong protests, they threatened.

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2025