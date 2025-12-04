E-Paper | December 04, 2025

27th Amendment contains no clause against Sindh: Dr Magsi

Our Correspondent Published December 4, 2025 Updated December 4, 2025 06:24am
BADIN: Sindh Taraqi-pasand Party (STP) chairman Dr Qadir Magsi has said that the 27th Constitutional Amendment contains no clause that undermines the interests of Sindh, adding that a few nationalist parties are creating noise merely to keep their politics alive.

He was talking to reporters after visiting Khorwah to offer condolences to Ghulam Mustfa Kumbhar, press secretary of his party’s Golarchi Taluka chapter, on the death of his mother-in-law other day.

Dr Magsi reiterated that Sindh is the historic homeland of 10 million Sindhi people for thousands of years; it is not something that can be seized or divided. “If Sindh is divided, even the country will not be able to survive,” he warned.

In reply to a question, Dr Magsi remarked that Sindh could not heave a sigh of relief unless the politics of Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari comes to an end.

He added that in the upcoming elections, the STP will not leave the ground open for feudal lords, stressing that the final decision rests with the people of Sindh.

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2025

