Four held for illegal mining in Peshawar

APP Published December 3, 2025 Updated December 3, 2025 08:11am
PESHAWAR: The district administration arrested four persons and seized an excavator and two tractor-trolleys during a raid in the Khazana area here to curb illegal sand excavation.

Peshawar deputy commissioner Captain retired Sanaullah Khan said that daily monitoring was being ensured to protect natural resources from illegal mining. He added that illegal excavation wouldn’t be tolerated. He said that strict legal action would be taken under the Mining Act against all those involved in such activities.

The deputy commissioner stated that illegal mining caused loss to government revenue and also harmed the environment and public interest.

He said that joint operations with relevant departments would be further intensified. He also appealed to the public to report any suspicious or illegal activity to the district administration or the nearest police station for timely action.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2025

