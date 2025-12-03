E-Paper | December 05, 2025

Malakand University’s silver jubilee celebrations begin

Our Correspondent Published December 3, 2025 Updated December 3, 2025 08:09am
Visitors at a chrysanthemum flower show during the annual event. — Dawn

LOWER DIR: The University of Malakand on Tuesday launched a three-day series of colourful events to mark the start of its silver jubilee celebrations, setting the tone for a year-long commemoration of the institution’s academic journey, cultural heritage and community engagement.

Established 24 years ago in the lawn of a small mosque at Chakdara, the university is preparing to celebrate 2026 as its silver jubilee year. The administration has planned a string of activities throughout the coming months to highlight the university’s evolution into a major centre of higher education in Malakand division.

Vice Chancellor Prof Rasheed Ahmad formally inaugurated the celebrations by cutting a large cake in the presence of senior faculty members, administrative officers and students. The opening day drew a particularly large crowd to the annual chrysanthemum exhibition, a flagship event of the university’s cultural calendar.

Featuring 40 varieties of Gul e Dawoodi (chrysanthemum), often called the “King of Autumn”—the exhibition added vibrant colour to the campus, attracting students, families and visitors from the surrounding areas. The university’s PRO, Mirajul Hameed Nasri, said that more than 130 stalls had been set up across the campus by students representing various departments.

These stalls showcased local culture, music,scientific models, research projects, fine arts, handicrafts, traditional fashion, food items and historical exhibits. A “Hujra-themed” cultural stall remained the centre of attention for visitors, while live performances of local songs by students turned parts of the campus into festivity.

Speaking to the media after visiting the exhibition, VC Prof Rashid Ahmad said the university had been organising the chrysanthemum show every year in collaboration with the directorate of students’ societies. He said that the bloom of chrysanthemums at a time when most flowers disappeared made the event symbolically significant for the region.

Tracing the institution’s journey, the vice chancellor said the university had grown from a modest setup into a campus with 35 academic departments and thousands of students. He added that the University of Malakand had also earned recognition in national rankings, which he attributed to the dedication of the faculty and support from the local community.

Prof Ahmad said the silver jubilee celebrations were meant not only to commemorate the university’s past achievements but also to inspire students to pursue innovation and entrepreneurship.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2025

