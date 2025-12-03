18 more drug trafficking suspects killed in CCD encounters

LAHORE: The Crime Control Department (CCD) killed eighteen suspects charged with drug trafficking in alleged encounters across Punjab on Tuesday.

In various parts of Lahore, six more suspected drug traffickers were allegedly killed in separate encounters.

The CCD officials repeated the claims that the suspects were allegedly killed soon after ‘their unidentified accomplices opened fire on the police teams’ during the raids and roadside checks, leading to encounters between the two sides.

A police official said three suspects, Fareed, Mohsin and Asif, were allegedly killed during crossfire incidents in Green Town, Kahna and Model Town, respectively. He said the suspects were involved in selling narcotics. They were being taken by the CCD for drugs recovery when the teams of the CCD came under attack. The armed accomplices of the suspects fled the scene.

Similarly, other alleged drug dealers died ‘in the firing of their accomplices’ during encounters in Saddar, Cantt and Iqbal Town areas. The killed suspects were identified as Farooq, Ramzan and Waseem.

All the bodies have been shifted to the morgue for post-mortem.

A day earlier, 24 suspected drug dealers were killed and three policemen were injured in a series of encounters across the province.

TOBA TEK SINGH: Four drug smugglers were killed in two encounters with the CCD in Faisalabad.

An official identified the deceased as Sikandar and Shahzad.

The police claimed that they signalled two bikers to stop near Makhan Bridge on Rasoolpura Road but they opened fire which was also returned. When the firing stopped, both suspects were found dead.

In the other encounter, two narcotics smugglers were confronted by CCD in the Ghulam Muhammadabad area and firing was exchanged between them and the policemen. As a result, the suspects, identified as Ghulam Shabbir and Ahsan Ali, were killed.

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Two drug traffickers were killed in an exchange of fire with the CCD in Shadan Lund.

The CCD conducted a raid on a hideout used by the traffickers who opened indiscriminate fire on the officers.

A CCD spokesperson said the two traffickers, identified as Khalid Lalwani of Taunsa Sharif and Abdur rehman Notkani of Shadan Lund, were killed, claiming that they were dealers of ice, hashish and heroin.

GUJRAT: The CCD killed a drug peddler and two members of a robbers’ gang in separate encounters.

A spokesman for the CCD Gujrat said a Wazirabad-based online drug dealer, namely Husnain alias Nona, was involved in the illegal trade of drugs in the region. He was killed in an encounter with a CCD team. Similarly, two members of the Odh gang, including its head Imran and Banaras, involved in the incidents of robberies and murders, were killed during an encounter.

SAHIWAL: Two drug peddler were killed and four others were critically injured in separate encounters between the CCD, police and outlaws during the past 24 hours.

The first encounter took place at Katcha Paka Noor Shah Road in the early hours of Tuesday where CCD personnel clashed with two suspects. Zafar Iqbal alias Zafar Supari, was killed while his accomplice managed to escape. Both were reportedly involved in drug trafficking. One kilo drugs and a pistol were recovered from the site.

In another incident, Fateh Sher police intercepted two suspects near Chak 82/6-R along the Lower Bari Doab Canal. The suspects opened fire, leading to an encounter. Police arrested Kashif in an injured condition and recovered 1.5kg of narcotics and a pistol from him. The injured was shifted to the Sahiwal Teaching Hospital.

The third encounter occurred in Gao Shahla Mohalla, Chichawatni, after City Police intercepted two suspects during a routine patrol.

According to SHO Noraiz Abbas, the suspects opened fire, prompting police retaliation. The exchange lasted 15 minutes, after which Shahid was arrested in an injured condition. Police recovered 2,200 grams of narcotics and a pistol from him. The injured suspect was shifted to THQ Hospital, Chichawatni, while his accomplice escaped.

OKARA: A drug peddler was killed while accomplices escaped while two drug dealers were injured in separate encounters.

Haveli patrol police were holding a picket near Pul Khurpa when they signalled two suspects on a motorcycle to stop but they accelerated the bike speed and escaped. They started shooting on the chasing police team that led to a shoot-out. After the shooting stopped, a suspect was found injured.

Police recovered a motorcycle, weapons and drugs from him. The injured was later identified as Pervaiz alias Ghulam Mustafa. He succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital. The police said the victim was wanted in 24 cases of drugs.

In the second incident, Shahbore police intercepted two motorcyclists near Chak 33/4-L. A gun-battle between the police and suspects left one suspect injured while his co-suspects escaped. Police shifted the injured, identified as Mumtaz Ali, to the THQ Hospital Dipalpur and recovered 1,350kg charas and illicit weapons.

In the third encounter, Dipalpur police team conducted a raid to arrest drug paddlers near the fruit and vegetable market. During the shooting, a suspect, identified as Zulifqar, received bullet shots. The injured drug pusher was shifted to THQ Hospital Dipalpur. The police said he was wanted in 12 cases of illicit weapons, drugs and robberies.

SARGODHA: A clash took place between the CCD and drug peddlers in the limits of Kot Momin Police Station.

In the clash, two drug peddlers, Jahanzeb and Ghulam Abbas Ranjha, were killed by the firing of their accomplices. Five drug peddlers were injured in separate encounters in other police stations.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2025