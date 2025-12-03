GARBAGE BURNING: Many residents of Karachi burn garbage at night, which releases dense smoke and harmful gases, including carbon monoxide, into the atmosphere. The Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) has identified open burning of solid waste as a key factor contributing to the increasing air pollution in the city, especially during the winter months. This not only poses a threat to the environment, but also leads to respiratory issues, particularly among children and the elderly. Local authorities should increase the frequency of garbage collection. Additionally, public awareness campaigns through schools and community organisations can help inform citizens about the health risks associated with burning waste.

Hooriyah Anwer

Karachi

ECONOMIC BACKBONE: As we strive for economic growth and development, it is essential to recognise the importance of supporting local businesses. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are the backbone of national economy, providing employment opportunities and contributing to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP). However, local businesses face numerous challenges, including limited access to funding, intense competition and regulatory hurdles. The government and financial institutions must provide support to SMEs. This can be achieved through initiatives, such as low-interest loans, tax incentives and training programmes. Additionally, promoting entrepreneurship and inno-vation can effectively help us create a favourable business environment.

Memoona Nazir

Islamabad

UNDERAGE BIKERS: The number of EV scooties is growing on Islamabad roads. It is often seen that minors, particularly teenage girls, ride these EVs without safety helmets, and with seriously insufficient knowledge of traffic rules. In doing so, they compromise their own safety and pose risk to other road users. The relevant department should look into this matter, and formulate some rules for EV bike-riders.

Muhammad Mahmood

Islamabad

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2025