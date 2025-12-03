PA demands end to gas loadshedding in Sindh

KARACHI: In a rare show of unity in the Sindh Assembly, the treasury and opposition joined hands to adopt a unanimous resolution against an acute shortage of gas in the province, pushing the provincial government to raise the issue at the Council of Common Interests (CCI) and restore normal gas supply.

The house unanimously expressed serious concerns over the long hours of “low or no gas supply” even after the recent upgradation of the Sui Southern Gas Company’s infrastructure.

The resolution, tabled by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s lawmaker Muhammad Aamir Siddiqui, sparked unity among members, who highlighted their frustration with the ongoing gas crisis and urged the provincial government to take concrete steps to address the issue.

The MQM-P member’s resolution had initially focused on Karachi’s gas shortage, but was later modified to encompass the entire province of Sindh at the request of a treasury member, paving the way for unanimous passage. Presenting the resolution, he said that there was no gas in Karachi and urged the chief minister to raise the matter in the CCI.

Treasury members support opposition’s resolution against SSGC; asks govt to raise issue at CCI

He also pointed out that the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) had given Rs14 billion to different towns municipal corporations (TMCs) in Karachi for the reconstruction of roads dug by the gas utility, but still roads could not be built.

Fully supporting the opposition members’ resolution, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the gas shortage was an important issue of the entire province.

Rashid Khan of the MQM-P highlighted Hyderabad’s gas woes, pointing out the irony that despite the Tando Alam gas field being nearby, the city still faced severe shortages.

Jamil Soomro of Pakistan Peoples Party criticised the federal government’s gas allocation policies and said that Sindh’s resources were being exploited, citing Article 158 of the Constitution, which guarantees priority supply to gas-producing regions.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s Shabbir Qureshi demanded that CNG pumps be closed in the country to prioritise supply to domestic and commercial consumers.

Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro said Sindh produced 2,000 MMCFT gas but often got only 900 MMCFT. He demanded rightful share for Sindh.

The house also unanimously adopted a resolution of another opposition member, MQM-P’s Farah Sohail, urging public awareness on empowering girls and women through education and skill development.

Resolution condemning hefty traffic fines rejected

Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah rejected the resolution of Jamaat-i-Islami member Muhammad Farooq to condemn a hefty increase in traffic violation fines through e-challan after the senior minister opposed it.

The minister said that the matter pertaining to enhanced fines was already taken up by the high court and it could not be discussed in the house.

PTI’s parliamentary party leader Shabbir Qureshi withdrew his resolution seeking 14-year age relaxation for provincial government jobs.

Opposing the resolution, Labour Minister Saeed Ghani said that the provincial government had originally granted a 15-year age relaxation for government jobs, which remained in place for several years.

Giving a policy statement on the floor of the house, Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that an investigative committee comprising assembly members was being constituted to look into the tragic death of a three-year-old boy who fell and drowned in an open manhole.

Published in Dawn, December 3rd, 2025