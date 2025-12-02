E-Paper | December 04, 2025

MR, polio drive concludes

Ikram Junaidi Published December 2, 2025 Updated December 2, 2025 09:24am
A health worker (R) marks the finger of a child after administering polio vaccine drops during a door-to-door campaign in Lahore. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: A nationwide Measles-Rubella (MR) and Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) campaign concluded on Mon­day after vaccinating 33 million children and achieving 95pc of its target, as authorities prepare for the final polio vaccination drive of this year, scheduled from Dec 15 to 21.

The campaign covered Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtu­nkhwa, Balochis­tan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Islamabad.

Officials described the drive as one of the most successful immunisation efforts in recent years. Under FDI leadership, provinces maintained coverage above 95pc by accessing remote and high-risk communities.

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2025

Poliovirus
Ikram Junaidi is a staff correspondent for Dawn with over 25 years of experience. He covers national politics, particularly opposition parties, as well as public health issues with a specific focus on polio eradication.

Ikram Junaidi

