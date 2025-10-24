Polio-free promise

FOR more than three decades, Pakistan has fought poliovirus with collective determination, reducing cases by 99.6 per cent. Despite concerted efforts, poliovirus has survived in two countries, posing persistent risk to the health and lives of vulnerable children in Pakistan and Afghanistan. As we commemorate World Polio Day 2025, Pakistan stands at the threshold of history, with a pivotal opportunity to eradicate it completely.

Through the coordinated hard work of the government, partners, and our dedicated front-line health workers, polio cases have dropped dramatically from an estimated 20,000 cases to 30 so far this year. Polio eradication is, however, a zero-sum game, and behind each of these 30 cases is a child whose life has been forever changed, and a family and community also paying the cost. Every child deserves to grow up free from the threat of this preventable disease.

As the Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication and newly nominated Gender Champion for the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, I firmly believe that our fight against polio is not only a public health mission. It is also a promise to secure a healthier, more equitable future for our children and to create an environment where both women and men can thrive as leaders in nation building.

Reaching and vaccinating all vulnerable children across the country is not an easy task. Our front-line health workers form the backbone of Pakistan’s polio operations, with women comprising nearly 60pc of the workforce. I have witnessed their extraordinary courage firsthand, walking for long distances through harsh weather and difficult terrain, overcoming sociocultural barriers, and reaching every child with steadfast dedication. Polio eradication remains a top national priority and reinvigorated efforts are underway to halt the viral surge starting mid-2023. Under the direct leadership of the honourable prime minister, and with strong coordination across provinces and districts, Pakistan stands united in its purpose to eliminate this disease once and for all.

Through science-driven and evidence-based operations, more than 400,000 vaccinators travel across the country several times a year to reach over 45 million children offering the highest quality vaccination at their doorsteps. Standing ahead of the virus all the time is critical to mount an efficient and aggressive response, Pakistan, therefore, also has the world’s strongest polio detection systems, with over 12,000 sites tracking suspected cases and 127 locations testing sewage samples for the virus, all supported by a high-quality WHO-approved laboratory.

Challenges remain, including insecurity, vaccine hesitancy, misinformation, population movement and gaps in health infrastructure, but science tells us eradication is achievable, and the window to act is now. To that end, Pakistan has launched a new ‘Roadmap to Zero Polio’ strategy to strengthen and intensify our response, optimising the use of scientific and technological developments. Alongside operational improvements, we are deepening our commitment to gender equality, expanding community engagement, ensuring every child receives routine vaccines and essential health services.

The impact of the polio programme goes far beyond vaccination. Polio workers bring health services and vital information directly to communities and help families understand the importance of immunisation. Even during emergencies such as Covid-19 and floods, they continue to serve, build trust and resilience where it matters the most.

While all this collaborative work is taking us closer, our mission is still far from over. As long as poliovirus exists anywhere, no child is truly safe. As a mother myself, I know there is no greater priority than protecting our children from vaccine-preventable diseases. It is our collective responsibility, as parents, caregivers, educators, faith leaders, and community members, to ensure every child under five receives the polio vaccine during every campaign. Every door that opens to a vaccinator, every campaign that reaches one more child, brings us closer to a polio-free world.

This World Polio Day, let us remember that our success will be measured not only by the eradication of a virus, but by the empowerment of those who make it possible, the women and men on the front lines, and the communities standing behind them. In this final mile towards global eradication, Pakistan has the chance to seize this historic opportunity, aligning strengths and discharging obligations to protect not only our own children but also the ones around them. By acting together now, we can secure a healthier, polio-free future for every child, in Pakistan and across the world.

The writer is the Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Polio Eradication and chairperson, NCRC.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2025