25 senior officials transferred in massive bureaucratic shakeup

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Monday notified transfers and postings of 25 senior officers, including several administrative secretaries and divisional commissioners, in a massive reshuffle of the provincial bureaucracy.

A notification issued from the establishment department stated that Masood Ahmed, PCS, BS-21, secretary industries, commerce and technical education department, has been transferred and posted commissioner Hazara division, while Mohammad Javed Marwat, PCS, BS-21, senior member board of revenue (SMBR), has been transferred and posted commissioner Mardan division. Similarly, Dawood Khan, PCS, BS-21, secretary public health engineering department, has been transferred and posted commissioner Dera Ismail Khan division, while Attaur Rehman, PMS, BS-20, member, board of revenue, has been transferred and posted secretary Auqaf, Haj, religious and minority affairs department.

Similarly, Zariful Mani, PMS, BS-20, managing director KP Education Foundation, has been transferred and posted secretary livestock, fisheries and cooperative department, while Mohammad Asif, PMS, BS-20, special secretary, finance department, has been transferred and posted secretary sports and youth affairs department. Mohammad Ayaz, PAS, BS-20, secretary irrigation department, has been transferred and posted secretary inter-provincial coordination department, while Abdul Basit, PMS, BS-20, special secretary elementary and secondary education department, has been transferred and posted secretary irrigation department.

Amer Sultan Tareen, PAS, BS-20, secretary finance department, has been transferred and posted as SMBR, while Kamran Ahmed Afridi, PAS, BS-21, secretary higher education department, has been transferred and posted secretary finance department. However, Mr Tareen will quit his position after National Finance Commission meeting scheduled for December 5.

Mohammad Zubair, PAS, BS-20, secretary energy and power department, has been transferred and posted secretary transport and mass transit department, while Masood Younas, PMS, BS-20, secretary transport and mass transit department, has been transferred and posted secretary public health engineering department.

Junaid Khan, PMS, BS-20, director general mines and minerals, has been transferred and posted secretary climate change, forestry, environment and wildlife department, and Mohammad Ziaul Haq, PAS, BS-20, secretary IPC department, has been transferred and posted secretary communication and works department.

Saddat Hassan, PAS, BS-20, secretary sports and youth affairs department, has been transferred and posted secretary culture, tourism and archeology department against vacant post, while Suhail Khan, PAS, BS-20, director general KP Education Monitoring Authority, has been transferred and posted secretary relief, rehabilitation and settlement department.

Yousaf Raheem, PCS, BS-20, secretary relief, rehabilitation and settlement department, has been directed to report to the establishment department. Similarly, Saqib Reza Aslam, PMS, BS-20, secretary local government, Inayatullah Wasim, PMS, BS-20, secretary Auqaf, Haj, religious and minority affairs, and Mohammad Tahir Orakzai, PMS, BS-20, secretary livestock, fisheries and cooperative department, have been directed to report to the establishment department.

Mohammad Israr, PCS, BS-20, secretary communication and works department, has been transferred and posted as secretary higher education department, while Abid Wazir, PAS, BS-19, commissioner Malakand division, has been transferred and posted secretary industries and commerce. Nisar Ahmed, PAS, BS-19, commissioner Mardan division, has been transferred and posted secretary energy and power department, while Zafarul Islam, PMS, BS-19, commissioner Dera Ismail Khan division, has been transferred and posted secretary local government department.

Mohammad Asif, PMS, BS-19, additional secretary mines and minerals department, has been transferred and posted director general mines and minerals.

Published in Dawn, December 2nd, 2025