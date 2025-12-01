Wapda again links completion of K-IV to timely funding

KARACHI: While a hefty sum of Rs86 billion has been spent on the Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme, commonly known as K-IV, the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) has once again made it clear that the timely completion of the long-delayed project depends only on the uninterrupted availability of funds.

The fresh assessment by Wapda, which came months after the federal government allocated only Rs3.2 billion against the Rs40bn required for the scheme in the current budget, emerged when its chief, retired Lt Gen Muhammad Saeed, undertook a two-day visit during which he reviewed in detail the construction progress at key sites of the K-IV project.

A statement issued after the visit stated that the Wapda chairman’s programme included the intake structure and pumping stations at Keenjhar Lake in Thatta district, a water conveyance system comprising high-pressure pipelines from Keenjhar Lake to Karachi, and one of the filtration plants in the metropolis.

“During the visit, the General Manager and Project Director, along with the contractors and consultants, briefed the chairman about site-wise as well as contract-wise progress, key targets and their completion schedules,” the statement added.

Overall progress reaches 64pc with Rs86bn spent so far: briefing

“K-IV project has been divided into eight contract packages for its completion on a fast-track basis. At present, construction work is in progress at all key sites of these contract packages. The overall physical progress on the project is 64 per cent, with spending of Rs86 billion. Wapda stands committed to completing K-IV during 2026, provided that the funds are made available accordingly.”

The briefing, the statement said, also encompassed the current financial status and funding requirements for the project in the coming period.

The Wapda chairman, highlighting the critical significance of the project for Karachi, urged the contractors to expedite the pace of work by deploying additional resources to meet the timelines. The contractor working on Pipeline-2 (PL-2), in particular, needs to catch up with the construction schedule of the respective contract package.

He directed the project team to maintain close liaison with the Sindh government for the smooth implementation of the project.

He expressed hope that the provincial government would complete the water distribution and augmentation project in time so that the benefits of K-IV could be fully realised, the statement said.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2025