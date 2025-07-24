Completion of underfunded K-IV project in Karachi linked to stable financing

• Wapda tells federal minister first phase of key water supply scheme to be completed in 2026 subject to availability of funds

• Claims 63pc work done with estimated spending of Rs84bn

• Wattoo visits project site, reiterates govt commitment for early completion

KARACHI / THATTA: The Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) on Wednesday made it clear that the timely completion of the long-delayed Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme, commonly known as K-IV, depended on uninterrupted supply of funds.

In a fresh assessment that comes just weeks after the federal government allocated only Rs3.2 billion against the Rs40bn required for the scheme in the current budget, the authority in a statement said: “Overall physical progress stands at 63 per cent, while a sum of Rs86.4 billion has so far been spent on construction of the project. The Phase-I is planned to be completed in 2026, provided the required funds are made accordingly.”

The assertion came during Federal Minister for Water Resources Moeen Khan Wattoo’s visit to the project site. He was briefed during the visit that construction work on all components of the project is in progress at a satisfactory pace.

Accompanied by Parliamentary Secretary for Water Resources Rana Ansar, Sindh Provincial Minister for Energy, Planning and Development Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, former senator Nehal Hashmi and Wapda Chairman Naveed Asghar Chaudhry, the federal minister reviewed the progress on the scheme.

Member Water Syed Ali Akhtar Shah, general manager of the K-IV Project Amir Mughal, along with representatives of contractors and consultants, were also present.

The Wapda statement said the visited locations included intake structure and pumping stations being developed at Keenjhar Lake, the pressurised pipeline forming the main water conveyance system from Keenjhar to Karachi, water reservoirs and filtration plants on the city outskirts.

Expressing satisfaction over the pace of work, Mr Wattoo reaffirmed the federal government’s full backing for the K-IV project.

The project, originally launched in the early 2000s to address Karachi’s chronic water supply problems, has witnessed multiple revisions, cost escalations, and bureaucratic hurdles.

Despite renewed attention of the federal government in recent years, the latest budget allocation cast dark shadow on its future. Last month the federal government’s allocation of just Rs3.2bn sparked fears that the city may have to wait for “another 10 years” or more for the completion of the plan.

“The K-IV is a vital scheme for Karachi, and its early completion remains one of the top priorities of the Ministry of Water Resources,” the statement quoted the federal minister as saying.

The minister stressed the need for stronger coordination among stakeholders to eliminate any hurdles in the project’s implementation. He directed the consultants and contractors to strictly adhere to the project’s quality standards.

The project is designed to supply an additional 650 million gallons per day (MGD) to Karachi. The initiative is being executed in two phases: Phase-I aims to provide 260 MGD, while Phase-II will add another 390 MGD upon execution.

Currently, Wapda is implementing Phase-I through eight separate contract packages awarded to a mix of local and international contractors.

Published in Dawn, July 24th, 2025