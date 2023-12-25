Scheduled completion of K-IV scheme linked with timely release of funds

Wapda chairman retired Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani inspects construction work at a project site on the outskirts of the metropolis.—Dawn

KARACHI: The Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) has linked scheduled comp­­letion of the Greater Kara­chi Bulk Water Supply Scheme, commonly known as K-IV, with timely provision of funds.

Wapda chairman retired Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani said this during a visit to the site of the project, where he reviewed the pace of work on the ongoing construction activities and got a briefing about its different aspects.

“The status relating to provision of funds through the public sector development programme (PSDP) was reviewed in detail during the briefing.

Besides, the issues about augmentation of water distribution system to be done by the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) and the power component to be arranged by the Sindh government, also came under discussion,” said a press release issued here on Sunday.

Wapda chairman calls for early completion of long-delayed water scheme

“K-IV is a project of immense importance for Karachi and Wapda is striving hard to complete it in accordance with the schedule,” it added.

K-IV envisages supply of 650 million gallon per day (MGD) to Karachi from Keenjhar Lake. The project will be completed in two phases and currently Wapda is constructing its Phase-I, which is scheduled to be completed in October 2024 and bring 260 MGD to Karachi.

“The cost of the project is Rs 126 billion and expenditure till date is Rs40bn and accumulative progress of 40 per cent has been achieved,” the press release added.

The chairman visited several sites of the project and witnessed construction work going on there. The project team briefed him about the progress achieved so far.

He was briefed that construction activities were continuing on all eight sites of the project including intake structure, pumping stations, water conveyance system consisting of pressurised pipes, reservoirs and filtration plants, project offices, colony and the approach road.

Mr Ghani directed the project management to keep close liaison with all stakeholders for completion of the K-IV project as early as possible.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2023