From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Pakistan-Bharat disputes

News agencies Published November 30, 2025
NEW YORK: Chaudhri Mohammad Zafrul­lah Khan, Pakistan Foreign Minister, told reporters here last night [Nov 29] it was “... urgent that disputes between Bharat and Pakistan should be resolved”. Both countries, he said, should be on the friendliest terms, adding: “That throughout has been our desire.” Correspondence between the Bharati and Pakistan Prime Ministers covering a period of almost a year was released at the Press conference.

Chaudhri Zafrullah Khan told Pressmen that the main difference between Bharat and Pakistan … was that “whereas Bharat merely proposes a declaration of good intentions, Pakistan is of the view that both Governments should enter into firm commitments, designed to ensure that each dispute shall be finally settled. Bharat declined to commit herself to this extent.

“Pakistan does not want negotiation and me­­d­iation to be so prolonged and delayed as to defeat the purpose for which they are held.” …Chaudhri Zafrullah said: “What is needed in the Kashmir dispute is some agreement as to how it should be settled.” He said no progress could be made … unless the method of settlem­ent was agreed upon and laid down.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2025

