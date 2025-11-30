E-Paper | December 04, 2025

ASI stabbed to death in capital

Munawer Azeem Published November 30, 2025
ISLAMABAD: An assistant sub-inspector of the capital police was stabbed to death in the city on Saturday morning.

Police said Ali Akbar, 55, was deputed at the Supreme Court of Pakistan, and he was found injured near the CDA stop on I.J.P. Road while returning home from night duty. The ASI sustained multiple stab wounds to his chest, shoulder and arms. A passerby found the injured officer and informed the police.

Police reached the spot and shifted him to a nearby hospital where he died.

What actually happened is yet to be established, but an investigation has been initiated into the murder, said the police.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi took notice of the incident and sought a report from the police chief. He directed the immediate arrest of those involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, funeral prayer for the martyred ASI was offered at the Police Lines. The interior minister, Supreme Court Judge Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, Inspector General of Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi and other senior officers attended the funeral prayer. A contingent of the police presented salute to the martyred ASI. The minster also met the bereaved family and expressed condolences. He assured the family that the killers will soon be arrested and given exemplary punishment.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2025

