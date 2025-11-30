Man arrested for allegedly assaulting wife

RAWALPINDI: The RA Bazaar police arrested a man for allegedly assaulting his wife and attempting to strangle her, a Rawalpindi police spokesman said on Saturday.

According to the first information report, the complainant stated that her husband, along with her mother-in-law and father-in-law, subjected her to violence and placed a noose around her neck in an attempt to kill her.

She added that her in-laws wanted her husband to contract a second marriage.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Talha Wali, taking notice of the incident, said that violence, harassment or abuse against women and children was intolerable and strict action would be taken against those involved.

He directed the RA Bazaar police to prepare the case against the arrested suspect with solid evidence to secure his conviction from the court.

