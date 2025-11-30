Acquittal plea of Advocate Chattha rejected in tweets case

ISLAMABAD: Additional District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Afzal Majoka on Saturday rejected the acquittal application of Advocate Hadi Ali Chattha in the controversial tweets case.

The court issued notices on the acquittal plea filed by Advocate Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir in the case, and completed the examination of all prosecution witnesses amid heated exchanges between lawyers and police personnel.

During the hearing, which remained tense from the outset, both Imaan Mazari and her husband Chattha appeared before the court. As the proceedings began, Advocate Chattha informed the court that he had forgotten his case file after receiving information that arguments were starting without his presence. He said he had subsequently retrieved the file, adding several points he raised earlier had not been addressed by the prosecution.

He clarified that he never argued that Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) was the “appropriate forum” in the matter. Instead, he said, his contention was that two official approvals were required before any inquiry could be initiated under the law.

Court issues notices on application of Advocate Mazari-Hazir, completes examination of prosecution witnesses

Judge Majoka remarked that if there was ambiguity regarding the authority of the concerned officer, the 2025 amendment could be examined. “What power was used while issuing the standard order,” the judge asked, observing that the standard order “is not in accordance with the 2018 rules”.

Mr Chattha contended that the prosecution had failed to specify the timing of the alleged tweets, adding some screenshots were from 2021 while his current account was created in January 2025.

He said all four charges framed against him and Imaan referenced 2021 even though his current account did not exist at that time. Citing various court judgements, he requested for his acquittal.

After hearing his arguments, Judge Majoka reserved the decision and later announced that the acquittal application stood rejected. Following this, the court moved to the evidence stage and summoned prosecution witnesses for cross-examination, but a bitter exchange ensued between Ms Mazari, Advocate Chattha and the state counsel.

Judge Majoka warned the accused not to disrupt proceedings, telling them he would remove them from the courtroom, if necessary. He summoned police and moved the state counsel to the rostrum to proceed with the cross-examination.

After tensions escalated further, the judge ordered both accused to be removed from the courtroom, following which police officers escorted them out. Lawyers and police personnel also exchanged harsh words in the courtroom afterward. When the proceedings resumed after a brief break, Ms Mazari filed an acquittal application and sought its immediate hearing, but the judge rejected the request and issued notices instead.

Advocate Chattha told the court that he had repeatedly attempted to contact their counsel, but they could not reach the court. Judge Majoka directed the state counsel to proceed with cross-examination.

The state counsel then examined the witnesses after which the judge directed the prosecution to prepare and submit the questionnaire to the accused.

The court directed the prosecution to submit the completed questionnaire by December 4 and adjourned the hearing until the same date.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2025