Islamabad’s first cricket stadium moves closer to groundbreaking

ISLAMABAD: If all goes as planned, construction of the first-ever cricket stadium in Islamabad will begin soon, as stakeholders on Wednesday deliberated on the proposed design of the project.

During a meeting headed by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, CDA officials and consultants presented the concept design of the stadium. The facility will be constructed in the foothills of the Margallas near Sector D-12.

The meeting decided that the new stadium will have an open view of the Margallas and a seating capacity of around 32,000. It was also decided that a large parking facility with space for 10,000 cars will be developed around one kilometre away from the stadium for the general public.

It is relevant to note here that the CDA and PCB wanted to replicate the Dubai Cricket Stadium model in this project. The PC-1 worth Rs12 billion had already been approved by the CDA recently. Sources said that after the revision of the concept design, the cost of the proposed project is now estimated at Rs8 billion.

Stakeholders review revised design, slash cost to Rs8bn from Rs12bn

Sources added that another meeting will be held next week, after which the CDA will be given the go-ahead to move forward with the tendering process. They said that once started, the entire project could be completed in two years.

It is worth mentioning that the Rawalpindi Stadium is currently the only facility for hosting international matches in the twin cities.

However, residents of Rawalpindi and adjoining areas face severe traffic congestion and other issues during matches.

“Since the Rawalpindi Stadium is located in the heart of the city, whenever matches are held, residents suffer because of road blockades, route closures and other security arrangements,” said Furqan Hussain, a resident of Rawalpindi.

He said that even traders on Murree Road at Faizabad and Shamsabad face huge financial losses because of the forced closure of their businesses during international match days.

“Construction of a new stadium in Islamabad is a good step. I don’t know if the area near D-12 is ideal or not, but I would advise the interior minister and his team to thoroughly check if the selected site is suitable. This is the right time to make a wise decision, otherwise, generations will suffer in the name of routes and team security,” he said.

According to CDA officials, the proposed stadium will be a joint venture between the CDA and PCB. The new agreement is yet to be signed.

However, according to initial discussions between the two organisations last year, it was proposed that the PCB would complete the construction of the stadium within five years.

It was also decided that the CDA would allot 280 kanals of land for the project on a 99-year lease. Revenue generated from the facility would be divided between the PCB and CDA in a 70:30 ratio.

The two organisations had previously launched a project for a stadium in Shakarparian, but it was scrapped by the Supreme Court. In 1960, a Greek firm, Doxiadis Associates, prepared Islamabad’s master plan and designated 2,250 acres in Shakarparian as a sports centre.

The boundary of the area touches Islamabad Expressway in the north and Murree Road in the south and east.

The government constructed a sports complex, a museum, Lok Virsa, a golf course and the Islamabad Club in the area.

However, in 1979, through a notification, the government ended the independent status of the area and included it in the national park, which led to the scrapping of the stadium project by the apex court. Now, the CDA wants to construct the stadium near D-12.

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2025