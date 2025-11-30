Minister pledges business-friendly reforms after ICCI call for lower taxes

Railways Minister Mohammad Hanif Abbasi inaugurates the Munawar Mughal Conference Hall at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Saturday. — APP

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Mohammad Hanif Abbasi on Saturday inaugurated the newly-renovated Munawar Mughal Hall at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), reiterating the government’s resolve to address concerns of the business community.

He stated that the government is revisiting all business-related policies to promote a business-friendly environment, aimed at boosting exports and strengthening foreign exchange reserves, according to a release issued on Saturday.

The minister announced that he would soon arrange a meeting of the ICCI leadership with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to help resolve issues related to the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

He also shared that the modernisation of Pakistan Railways was progressing rapidly, with all major stations now digitised.

Addressing the gathering, ICCI President Sardar Tahir Mehmood thanked the minister for his support and said the upgraded Munawar Mughal Hall reflected ICCI’s commitment to institutional enhancement and improved stakeholder engagement.

The ICCI president demanded that the business community and top entrepreneurs be included in economic policymaking, emphasising that sustainable economic progress requires consultation with the real stakeholders of the economy.

He also stressed the need for reduced interest rates, lower energy tariffs, and rationalised FBR taxes to ease the burden on businesses.

Chairman Founder Group Tariq Sadiq praised the public-private partnership initiatives in Pakistan Railways but cautioned that irrational taxation is jeopardising business sustainability and must be addressed on priority.

Senior Vice President Tahir Ayub, who moderated the ceremony, highlighted ICCI’s recent milestones and future initiatives. Chairman Construction Committee, Mian Akram Farid, briefed participants on the renovation process, noting that the upgraded facility will enhance ICCI’s capacity to host conferences, delegations, and exhibitions at modern standards.

In his vote of thanks, Vice President Mohammad Irfan Chaudhry expressed gratitude to the chief guest, dignitaries, and all contributors, reaffirming ICCI’s commitment to supporting its members and advancing national economic development. The event was largely attended by ICCI Council members, including Zubair Ahmed Malik, Mohammad Ejaz Abbasi, Khalid Javaid, Mian Shaukat Masood, Shaikh Aamir Waheed, Chaudhry Masood, former Presidents Basir Dawood, Mohammad Ahmed, Nasir Khan, President Islamabad Industrial Area Association Shaikh Abdul Razzaq and Executive Members, business leaders of Islamabad and media persons.

Published in Dawn, November 30th, 2025