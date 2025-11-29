E-Paper | March 06, 2026

Coalition partners, lawmakers reaffirm confidence in CM Bugti

Saleem Shahid Published November 29, 2025
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail and Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti preside over a meeting in Quetta on Nov 28 2025. — X/dpr_gob

• Express satisfaction over peace efforts; actionable recommendations put forward for further improvements
• CM says political harmony and parliamentary coordination key to Balochistan’s future

QUETTA: The parliamentary leaders of the coalition parties in the Balochistan government, members of the provincial assembly (MPAs), and the governor expressed complete confidence in the performance of the CM Bugti-led provincial government on Friday.

The development came during a joint meeting presided over by Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail and Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti.

The meeting also reviewed the overall political situation, the law and order situation, and ongoing development projects in Balochistan.

Officials said the parliamentary leaders of the coalition parties expressed complete confidence in the performance of the CM Bugti-led provincial government.

They reaffirmed their commitment to working together to improve law and order and ensure political stability in the province.

The participants expressed satisfaction over the steps taken to ensure peace in the province and presented actionable suggestions for further improvement.

They agreed that accelerating development projects, ensuring transparent governance, and adopting people-centric policies required a unified strategy.

It was decided that development and welfare initiatives would be aligned with public needs and implemented through a coordinated, practical plan to ensure their benefits reach citizens directly.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said political harmony and strong parliamentary coordination were essential for the province’s bright future.

“All allies are united for the progress and peace of Balochistan — this is our true vision and real strength,” he added.

Governor Mandokhail said the unity of allied parties on the agenda of peace and development reflected a positive political environment in the province.

The meeting concluded with a unanimous resolve to continue joint efforts for public welfare, sustainable peace, and the completion of development programmes across Balochistan.

The meeting was also attended Speaker Abdul Khaliq Achakzai, Deputy Speaker Ghazala Gola, PML-N’s parliamentary leader Mir Saleem Khan Khosa, PPP provincial president Sardar Umar Gorgage, BAP parliamentary leader Nawabzada Tariq Magsi, Mir Sadiq Sanjrani, and ANP’s Engineer Zamrak Khan Achakzai.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025

