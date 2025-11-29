E-Paper | March 06, 2026

Two thought-provoking plays wow theatre lovers at culture fest

Peerzada Salman Published November 29, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KARACHI: In terms of theatrical performances so far put up at the ongoing World Culture Festival at the Arts Council, two plays, The Invoice and Don’t Shoot, stood out on Thursday evening for their thought-provoking storylines and well-managed production quality. Despite being drastically different in their technical approach to theatre production, they were equally appreciated by the audience.

The Invoice, a 25-minute piece from a Ugandan theatre group Wava, is about creative freedom and the curbs that the powers that be put on it. Directed by Philip Luswata, the play, marked by a humorous exchange of lines between a man called Scott and the protagonist trying to produce a drama on stage, uses the reference to ‘invoices’ that artists need to write to keep the ball rolling for the play they’re trying to produce.

The humour does not take long to turn into sarcasm, albeit benign, aimed at colonial and post-colonial (with the former’s remnants) impact on the lives that people lead even today, especially in Africa. The music and songs sung by three actresses added richly to the whole idea of The Invoice.

Don’t Shoot, a production of South Africa’s Inkaba Creative House, which followed the Ugandan presentation, is a powerful play focusing on the lives of four men who try to run away from a ruthless detention camp.

Thoughtfully written and directed by Busisiwe Mazibuko, a South African theatre practitioner, the drama combines meaningful lines, synchronised movements, brilliant acting and apt use of music to make a poignant tale seem like a readily identifiable timeless story.

For example, the two or three sequences where the men try to escape from the camp, grunge band Nirvana’s iconic song Smells Like Teen Spirit can be heard in the background to give the movement the kind of urgency that’s required for such a serious and fraught-with-danger attempt. It was perfect. At the end of it all, though, Don’t Shoot is a purely humane effort at highlighting human frailty in the face of a gruelling test. Trust becomes an issue. Love raises questions. Camaraderie seems a security seeking act.

Great stuff!

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025

Newspaper

Peerzada Salman is the Special Correspondent for Arts & Culture for Dawn in Karachi, having been associated with the newspaper since 2003. He writes weekly columns on Karachi’s history and Pakistani showbiz alongside his coverage of cultural events.

Peerzada Salman

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective wisdom
05 Mar, 2026

Collective wisdom

IN times like these, when war is raging in the neighbourhood, it is important for the state to bring on board all...
Economic impact
Updated 05 Mar, 2026

Economic impact

The Iran-linked instability highlights the fact that Pakistan’s macroeconomic resilience remains fragile.
Shrouds of innocence
05 Mar, 2026

Shrouds of innocence

TWO-and-a-half years of relentless slaughtering of Palestinian children, with complete impunity and in the most...
Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Dawn News English
Subscribe