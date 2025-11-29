Senate body orders probe into allegations against Institute of Fashion Design

ISLAMABAD: A Senate panel on Friday ordered an inquiry into the affairs of Pakistan Institute of Fashion Design (PIFD) besides recommending the removal of its vice chancellor from her post till the completion of the probe.

The Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training at a meeting chaired by Senator Bushra Anjum Butt besides other agenda items discussed the issues of PIFD.

The committee discussed appointment of the PIFD vice chancellor, the updated PIFD Amendment Act and pending employee records for the past five years.

There were complaints regarding misuse of public funds and the committee noted that the VC had remained in office for 25 years. Based on these complaints, the committee recommended that an inquiry be initiated so that the grievances of the complainants can come forward. It was also recommended that the VC step aside until the inquiry is completed, and that the inquiry report be submitted within one month before her tenure ends in January.

Vice chancellor asked to quit till completion of inquiry

The chairperson of the committee expressed serious concern and said the VC had remained in office for 25 years, creating governance and accountability issues and reflecting departmental negligence. Complaints were presented in the meeting by two complainants, including allegations related to tenders, payments, rent, misuse of authority, workplace victimisation and selective inquiries.

The chairperson of the committee said these matters involve public funds and internal hiring practices and must be fully scrutinised.

“All relevant records, including recruitment data, performance assessments, inquiry details and correspondence, were directed to be submitted promptly. It was recommended that the VC step aside with the assurance that she would receive a clear chit once grievances are addressed, and the Ministry was directed to report back with the necessary documentation,” read a statement issued by the Senate Secretariat.

During the meeting, Chairperson Bushra Anjum Butt said despite the agenda being of utmost importance, the federal education minister was absent as has been the case for the past four to five weeks.

Meanwhile, on a question raised by Senator Shahadat Awan during the Senate session, which was later referred to the committee, regarding scholarships offered to Pakistani students by foreign countries and international organisations through HEC, the committee discussed utilisation rates, quota distribution, especially for Balochistan and nomination criteria. The chairperson noted issues with low utilisation, visa-related lapses and unclear documentation processes and directed HEC to submit a detailed written response covering scholarship distribution, lapsed cases, selection mechanisms and students who signed scholarship bonds.

She instructed that the matter be time-bound and that HEC provide recommendations for improving scholarship utilisation in the next meeting.

The committee reviewed PSDP 2025–26 allocations for the new HEC schemes and projects, including regional allocations, readiness, financial requirements and expected outcomes. The chairperson said no new schemes had been proposed for Balochistan, stressing that the future allocations must prioritise underserved provinces and ensure need-based equity, timely implementation, and sensitivity toward regions facing hardships.

The committee also reviewed a report on the appointment of the new chairperson of Peira and the settlement of extra fee collection from students of private institutions and schools. The committee also assessed the implementation of its earlier recommendations regarding degree attestation through the proposed HEC help desk. The chairperson requested an update on its activation and records of individual student cases, directing HEC to submit a report ensuring compliance with relevant Acts and regulations.

Meanwhile, the committee considered the private member’s bill, “The University of Business, Sciences and Technology Bill, 2025,” moved by Senator Shakoor Khan. The chairperson clarified that while the committee does not question the intentions behind establishing the university, its duty is to ensure that higher-education initiatives in Balochistan fully comply with legal and regulatory requirements so that students are not put at risk.

She referred to past cases where sub-campuses were declared unapproved by the HEC, leaving thousands of students unable to get their degrees attested. Conditional approval was granted pending complete adherence to HEC criteria, verifiable land documentation and clarity on compliance matters. Two members of the committee voted in favour, acknowledging that the bill stands approved conditionally as outlined during the meeting.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2025