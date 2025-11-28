New study reveals Swat’s Zalamkot-Hathidara site part of previously unidentified urban centre

SWAT: A major archaeological breakthrough is reshaping our understanding of the medieval Shahi Kingdom, as Italian and Pakistani researchers confirm the discovery of a long-forgotten fortified city and the monumental podium of a Brahmanic temple rising above one of ancient South Asia’s most important highways.

For more than a century, the structure known as the Takht of Zalamkot Hathidara had puzzled scholars. Now, new investigations carried out under the Khyber PATH Project, funded by AICS and implemented by the Italian Archeological Mission of Ca’ Foscari University of Venice in partnership with the Directorate General of Archaeology and Museums, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have revealed that this imposing monument is part of a much larger and previously unidentified urban centre.

Researchers have restored its correct name, Zalamkot-Hathidara, after the valley it overlooks along the ancient Hathi-lar, or “Elephant Road”, a stone-paved route that once connected eastern Gandhara with Swat, Bajaur, Kunar and Nangarhar. “This ancient road formed a crucial segment of the famed Uttarapatha, the great northern highway of the subcontinent,” said Professor Dr Luca Maria Olivieri, the director of the project and head of the Italian Archeological Mission.

The artistic richness of Zalamkot-Hathidara is underscored by the discovery of more than 200 carved and moulded stone blocks, many weighing up to 250 kilogrammes and crafted from local peridotite, an unusual material for large-scale sculpture in the region.” He said that fifteen of the most significant pieces have been transferred to the Swat Museum for conservation.

The stylistic parallels with early medieval Kashmiri architecture highlight the remarkable versatility of Shahi artisans, who were simultaneously working in sandstone at Gumbat in Talash, in kanjur and stucco at Barikot, and in peridotite at Zalamkot-Hathidara,” said Dr Olivieri.

Before work began, the monument lay hidden beneath dense vegetation. Conservation specialists Marco Pinelli and Alessandra Buizza are now leading a meticulous restoration effort, during which every block and decorated fragment has been labelled, documented and stabilised to ensure structural safety and historical accuracy.

The wider landscape surrounding Zalamkot-Hathidara is equally rich. To the south lies Palai, noted by Foucher in 1899; to the north stretches the ancient basin of Alladand-dheri, once a fertile palaeolake central to Buddhist traditions and agricultural prosperity. Within the settlement, archaeologists have documented a stepped water tank over 2- metre long, a large masonry pit-well, natural springs and quarries for peridotite and kanjur. The site’s commanding position above Hathi-kandao, an ancient and strategically vital mountain pass, underscores its dual religious and political role as a sentinel overlooking the Elephant Road.

The discoveries at Zalamkot-Hathidara significantly expand our understanding of the late Shahi era. They reveal a previously unknown fortified city, one of the most monumental Shahi temples, the only surviving stretch of the Uttarapatha in the region and evidence of sophisticated architectural and sculptural traditions. Archaeologists hope that continued excavations into 2026 will uncover the eleventh-century mosque mentioned in the Zalamkot inscription, shedding further light on a pivotal period in Swat’s history.

As work progresses, international partners emphasise the broader value of these discoveries. Francesco Zatta, Head of Culture at the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS), stressed that the organisation is working to expand economic opportunities in Pakistan by supporting vocational training and investing in cultural heritage. Pakistan, he noted, possesses one of the world’s richest cultural landscapes, shaped by ancient Hindu, Greek, Gandharan, Islamic and Mughal civilisations.

One of the most ambitious initiatives in this direction is Khyber PATH – Professions for Climate Adaptation, Eco-Tourism, and Heritage, which aims to protect KP’s cultural and natural heritage while creating new economic opportunities. A key component is a 125-kilometre tourism trail along the Swat Motorway, connecting archaeological sites from Barikot and Zalamkot to Hati-Lar, Palai, Asota, Thareli and Taxila. The trail is expected to generate employment and support responsible tourism along what is being promoted as the “Wonders’ Trail”, complementing the historic Elephant Road.

Local communities have embraced the project with enthusiasm. For generations, the ancient ruins atop Zalamkot-Hathidara have inspired stories passed down through oral tradition—tales of thrones, rulers and severe judgments, yet for many residents, the site symbolises the legacy of great civilisations and the need to safeguard this heritage for future generations, while also promoting the local economy.

Abdul Nasir, a local elder and archaeologist, described Hathidara as one of the most significant archaeological sites in Malakand district. He lamented that the district had long been neglected and that many artifacts were lost to illegal excavations.

Dr Abdul Samad, Director General of Archaeology and Museums, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said that the Zalamkot–Hathidara complex represents one of the most important archaeological remains of the Hindu Shahi period. “It is strategically located along an ancient mountain pass that once connected Uddiyana with Gandhara, making it a key link in the cultural and economic networks of the early medieval region,” he noted.

Published in Dawn, November 28th, 2025