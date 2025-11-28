Increased traffic fines enforced in Murree

RAWALPINDI: Following the Punjab government’s ordinance, the Murree city traffic police started implementing the increased fines for traffic violations on Thursday.

A spokesperson said the traffic police Murree had started implementing the increased fines and advised road users to follow traffic rules to ensure their safety and avoid heavy fines.

He said the fine for traffic signal violation by motorcycles is Rs2000 and by cars Rs5000. Commercial vehicles will be fined Rs15000 for the same violation.

The fine for negligent and careless driving is Rs3000 for motorcycles and Rs5,000 for cars.

Likewise, the fine for driving bikes without licence is Rs2,000 and cars Rs5,000 and for commercial vehicles it is Rs15000.

The fine for smoke emitting motorcycles will be Rs2000, three wheelers/cars Rs3000 and commercial vehicles Rs15000.

The fine for lane violation for motorcycles is Rs2000, for three-wheelers/cars Rs3000 and commercial vehicles Rs15000.

Likewise, the fine for riding more than two persons on motorcycles is Rs2000.

Bike riders found using mobile phone while driving will be fined Rs2000 and three-wheeler/car drivers Rs3000.

The fine for operating commercial vehicles without a fitness certificate/road permit has been increased to Rs15,000.

According to a notification, the fine for underage bike drivers will be Rs2000, three-wheeler Rs3000 and cars Rs5000.

Additionally, a point system has also been introduced on driving licences under the new ordinance, the spokesman said.

