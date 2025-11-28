CCP, Drap join hands to curb deceptive marketing in pharma industry

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) and the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance cooperation and strengthen oversight of Pakistan’s pharmaceutical and therapeutic goods market through improved data and information sharing.

The MoU was signed by the Chief Executive Officer of Drap, Dr Obaidullah, and Member CCP, Salman Amin.

Both institutions will share information, support joint enforcement, and strengthen monitoring of deceptive marketing practices, unfair competition, and misleading claims in the therapeutic goods and Over-the-Counter (OTC) categories.

The agreement also covers digital data exchange, capacity building, and collaboration in research and policy analysis.

Speaking at the ceremony, Member CCP Salman Amin said the partnership will ensure fair market practices which help the economy and protect consumers. This collaboration is more imminent when online advertising and e-commerce have increased the risk of deceptive practices.

He said that the pharmaceutical sector has a direct impact on the public at large, and both institutions have to work together to ensure transparency and fair competition.

DRAP CEO Dr Obaidullah said federal regulatory bodies operate under defined mandates but share common goals in certain domains. He noted that price deregulation and supply challenges require coordinated oversight. He added that harmonisation and collaboration between institutions improve regulatory outcomes and help maintain the availability and fair pricing of essential medicines.

CCP and DRAP affirmed their commitment to implement the MoU through practical, joint actions that support consumer welfare and strengthen Pakistan’s health-related markets.

In another development, the CCP and the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) of the Russian Federation have signed an MOU to enhance bilateral cooperation in the field of competition policy.

The MoU was signed by Chairman CCP, Dr Kabir Ahmed Sidhu and FAS Deputy Head, Mr Andrey Tsyganov, during the 10th session of the Russia-Pakistan Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Investment, Scientific and Technical Cooperation.

The signing marks a significant step toward deepening institutional coordination, promoting fair market practices, and strengthening economic ties between the two countries.

The MoU provides a structured framework for collaboration, including the exchange of expertise, best practices, and regulatory experience in areas such as cartel investigations, abuse of dominance, merger control, deceptive marketing, and sectoral competition assessments.

Under the agreement, both authorities will engage through regular meetings, consultations, workshops, expert exchanges, and joint research initiatives.

