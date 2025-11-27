Police move Shangla woman to shelter home over fears her family will attempt to kill her

Shangla police on Thursday sent a woman to a Darul Aman shelter home after expressing fear for her following a video of her that went viral on social media.

Aloch Police Station House Officer (SHO) Khurshid Ali told Dawn that the woman contacted the station, stating that her life is at risk and that her family is plotting to kill her.

“We sent a team to the area and brought the woman to the police station, where we recorded her statement,” SHO said.

He further said that the woman said a man filmed a video with her and uploaded it to social media, which drew the ire of her family.

“She said in the statement that her family might kill her and requested police protection,” SHO Ali said.

The officer added that the woman was produced before the magistrate on duty in the Chakesar courts, where, on his order, she was moved to the shelter home in Swat.

“We have started work on the case and submitted it to the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency,” SHO Ali added.

Replying to a question, he elaborated that the suspect had fled the area, but expressed hope that they would arrest him with the help of the NCCIA.

“The woman was married to a man in a village in Puran,” the SHO added. “However, due to domestic issues, she had filed for divorce and the case is still ongoing.”

