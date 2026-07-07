Pakistan taking on mantle of mediation for war-torn Libya

ISLAMABAD: Pakis­tan has quietly begun mediating between Libya’s rival eastern and western power centres, a previously-unreported effort that would further raise Islamabad’s diplomatic profile if it succeeds.

The Pakistani involvement comes after observers monitored for months a US-led push to find a diplomatic solution in Libya, which has been split between rival eastern and western administrations since a civil war that broke out in the years after the 2011 Nato-backed uprising toppled Muammar Qadhafi.

The move comes on the heels of a separate mediation between the US and Iran this year, where Pakistan has played a central role, and has been repeatedly praised by the Trump administration for its involvement.

Reuters cited Pakistani sources as saying that the US was “fully aware and involved” in Islamabad’s Libya role.

Insiders claim US is ‘fully aware and involved’ in Islamabad’s role

The effort was also being supported by Saudi Arabia, sources said. Last year, Islamabad struck a mutual defence pact with Saudi Arabia.

The Pakistani sources said the efforts began late last year, and both Libyan sides requested Islamabad’s involvement.

However, it is unclear to what extent Pakistan has been coordinating its efforts with other regional stakeholders.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office, ISPR, western and eastern Libyan officials, and the foreign ministries of Qatar, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia and the US did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Last month, Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir met Libyan military chief Saddam Haftar in Rawalpindi, which was followed days later by Haftar’s visit to Washington, where he met Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The State Department said in a statement at the time that Rubio welcomed Libyan leaders’ efforts to overcome divisions and reaffirmed US support for Libyan unity.

Pakistani officials have also pursued defence ties with the eastern-based LNA, including the possible sale of JF-17 fighter jets and Super Mushak trainer aircraft, despite a UN arms embargo.

But the rival western GNU also recently sought direct talks with Pakistan.

Qatar and Turkiye, one of the GNU’s biggest backers, were among the parties that encouraged Pakistan to get involved in mediation, two Pakistani sources familiar with the matter said.

Published in Dawn, July 7th, 2026