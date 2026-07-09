Pakistan, Croatia could utilise their locations to unlock 'enormous potential' for growth: Dar

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Thursday that Pakistan and Croatia could utilise their geographic locations to unlock the “enormous potential” of their growth.

His remarks came after he met with Croatia’s Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić Radman, who is in Islamabad on a one-day visit.

Addressing a joint press briefing with Radman, Dar said, “Both Pakistan and Croatia are situated at important geographical locations and could utilise their presence and locations to untap their enormous potential for growth between the two countries and beyond.”

The deputy PM noted that connectivity “lies at the heart of a vision for sustainable development, regional stability and global economic integration”.

Earlier in the day, Dar and Radman discussed the possibilities and potential for collaboration between the ports of their countries, the Foreign Office (FO) said.

According to the FO, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen ties in the field of trade, investment, agriculture, labour mobility, visa facilitation, education, defence, climate change, tourism, infrastructure and information technology.

“They also exchanged views on various facets of Pakistan-EU cooperation as well as regional and global issues of interest,” it said.

“Recognising that connectivity lies at the heart of sustainable development, regional stability, and global economic integration, the two sides discussed the possibilities and potential for collaboration between the ports of Pakistan and Croatia,” it added.

“Both sides agreed to hold bilateral political consultations during the current year or early 2027,” it said, adding that the visit marked an important step in strengthening relations between the two countries.

‘Pakistan committed to deepening ties with Croatia’

Addressing delegation-level talks during televised remarks, Dar said that the European Union (EU) was among Pakistan’s top trading partners, adding that Croatia was a “strong member” of the union.

“We are committed to deepening Pakistan’s engagement with Croatia for a sustainable bilateral partnership and closer cooperation within the EU framework,” he said.

He said that the EU’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, had recently visited Pakistan.

“We have wonderful relations with the EU leadership. We remained in contact during the India-Pakistan war,” he said, referring to last year’s brief military conflict.

He said that he had invited Radman and Kallas to visit Pakistan at the same time, thanking them both for accepting.

In his remarks, Radman thanked Dar for the invitation and said he was pleased to be making his first official visit to Pakistan.

He said the “talks provided an opportunity to review bilateral relations and explore ways to expand cooperation, particularly in the areas of trade, economy, and business”.

Describing ties between the two countries as “excellent”, Radman said there was “still room to further strengthen cooperation”.

Referring to conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, he stressed the importance of international solidarity at a time of growing global challenges, saying “countries must uphold international law, respect humanitarian principles and work together to address regional and international crises”.

The Croatian minister also welcomed Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to promote dialogue and de-escalation in the Middle East, saying initiatives aimed at advancing peace and stability in the region were important.

He also congratulated Dar on Pakistan’s role in supporting diplomatic engagement and expressed support for efforts to encourage peaceful solutions to ongoing conflicts.

PM calls for expanding bilateral cooperation

Radman also called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his visit, with the latter calling for expanding bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, information technology, connectivity, agriculture, tourism and skilled manpower.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Radman praised Pakistan’s role in promoting regional peace during the meeting.

During the meeting, the prime minister said Pakistan enjoyed friendly relations with Croatia, “marked by cordiality, mutual respect and shared interest,” the statement said.

“He expressed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, particularly through enhanced trade and investment, information technology, connectivity, agriculture, tourism and skilled manpower,” it added.

While conveying his warm regards and good wishes to President Zoran Milanovic and Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, PM Shehbaz “extended a cordial invitation to both leaders to undertake official visits to Pakistan, at their kind convenience,” the PMO said.

The Croatian minister thanked PM Shehbaz for the warm welcome and said he was “honoured to visit Islamabad” and congratulated Pakistan and its leadership “on playing a prominent role in regional peace efforts”.

He also expressed his government’s desire to enhance Pakistan-Croatia ties “in all areas of mutual interest,” the statement added.