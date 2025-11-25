E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Web of darkness

Editorial Published November 25, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

VIOLENCE against women is an admission of the inability of mostly male perpetrators to forge balanced, respectful associations with females. The 2025 International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women marks the launch of the ‘UNITE to End Digital Violence against Women and Girls’ campaign. The drive extends over 16 days and concludes on International Human Rights Day. Tech-facilitated gender-based violence is a predominant feature of our online environment — 3,171 complaints were registered across the country last year. According to the Digital Rights Foundation, the highest count of 386 reports were logged in May. Cyber harassment topped the list with 2,741 complaints. Shockingly, 36pc emerged from areas where FIA cybercrime wings are operational. The categorisation of cases by gender, unsurprisingly, revealed that a total of 1,772 were reported by women, and 1,365 by men. The data also suggests a disproportionate victimisation of women through non-consensual intimate images and image-based abuse to bully, blackmail and cause “reputational damage”. Moreover, the foundation’s findings say 90pc of harassment complaints with the agency are from women. Global figures too reveal that gendered abuse persists unhindered. In 2024, the Economist Intelligence Unit stated that internationally, 85pc women experienced online harassment in various forms.

Year after year, lofty declarations seem to save fewer women. Online or offline, abuse extracts a life toll. It hampers women’s access to education, employment, and even political participation: all too often working women face online cruelty, while many female public office holders have contemplated quitting politics. These statistics mean permanently altered stories. Safeguards that ensure sanitised digital spaces for women are vital. We must introduce clarity and precision in legislations and their enforcement, inculcate digital literacy to battle the multiple aspects of TFGBV, and actively reduce the digital gender gap. Gender-sensitised LEAs, enhanced data protection laws for online security, with widespread knowledge of digital rights can bridge the gulf between pro-women laws and women’s lived experiences. Governments cannot reserve preventive responses for the privileged alone. It results in the scarcity of community-driven awareness initiatives as well as abysmal GBV conviction rates, as evident in the Sustainable Social Development Organisation’s Mapping Gender-Based Violence 2024 report. Justice, online and offline, means consent is sacrosanct.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

S. Lone
Nov 25, 2025 11:04am
I like dawn because it writes articles about women and their rights. The fact is that far too many women do not report violence because they are afraid to be sent to parents and men marry a second wife. Even parents advise their daughters to accept bad behavior of their husbands and mother in-laws. But if wives work and earn money, majority of men are careful not to annoy them.
Recommend 0
Dr. Shoaib
Nov 26, 2025 01:15am
which will require high level of Research and Development in the field of Chemistry, Bio-Chemistry, Pharma etc. etc. Karachi University offers them more than that: Total Administration, Big Land, Billions of Rupees State of the Art Functional Research Lab(s). ...
Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Afghan hostilities
Updated 28 Feb, 2026

Afghan hostilities

The need is for an immediate ceasefire and substantive negotiations, with the onus on the Taliban to rein in cross-border attacks.
Cutting taxes
28 Feb, 2026

Cutting taxes

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s plan to cut direct taxes for businesses in the next budget acknowledges the strain...
KCR challenge
28 Feb, 2026

KCR challenge

THE Karachi Circular Railway is being discussed again. It seems that the project, or, rather, the hopes of it, are...
Dawn News English
Subscribe