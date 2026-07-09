Costly food

THE recent decline in diesel and LPG prices should have brought some relief to consumers struggling with high food prices. Instead, households continue to pay exorbitant rates for vegetables, wheat flour and other kitchen essentials. The failure of lower transport costs to translate into cheaper food again exposes the inefficiencies and distortions that plague Pakistan’s retail markets. Some of the increases are understandable. Tomato prices have surged because supplies are currently short due to seasonal factors. However, seasonal factors do not explain why retail rates remain elevated across a broader range of commodities despite a substantial reduction in fuel costs. Diesel prices have fallen by nearly a quarter since early May, while LPG prices have dropped sharply from their recent peak. If transport costs were promptly passed on when fuel became more expensive, consumers are entitled to expect similar adjustments when fuel prices decline. That has clearly not happened. The reasons are widely known.

Transporters have been reluctant to reduce freight charges, wholesalers and retailers continue to maintain generous margins, and weak market oversight has allowed these practices to persist. Price increases are transmitted rapidly through the supply chain; price reductions rarely are. This asymmetry has been a defining structural feature of our retail economy for too long. The continued rise in wheat flour prices is of particular concern. As Pakistan’s staple food, flour has a direct bearing on the food security of low-middle-income households. But consumers still have to pay higher prices. In Karachi, the Sindh government’s reported measures against hoarding and profiteering have failed to bring down retail rates. The failure of such interventions in lowering prices raises questions about their effectiveness, and the quality of enforcement. Declining petroleum prices alone cannot shield consumers from inflation when markets remain poorly regulated. The authorities must ensure that reductions in input costs are reflected in retail prices through stronger competition, better market monitoring and greater transparency in freight charges and wholesale pricing. Equally important is long-term investment in storage, logistics and agricultural marketing to reduce shortages. Consumers should not have to wonder why every increase in fuel prices reaches the market immediately while every decrease disappears along the supply chain. Unless this disconnect is addressed, falling petroleum prices will remain a headline achievement with little meaning for ordinary households.

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2026