India clinches agreement for Australian uranium supply; Modi says pact to give clean energy objectives 'fresh momemtum'

Indian leader Narendra Modi said he clinched a uranium supply agreement while visiting Australia on Thursday, securing a fuel source that will play a crucial role in his nation’s nuclear energy ambitions.

Faced with an almost-insatiable appetite for electricity in the world’s most populous nation, Modi has outlined plans to substantially scale-up nuclear power generation in coming years.

Australia lays claim to around 28 per cent of the world’s uranium resource, but legal hurdles and political sensitivities have hindered exports to India.

“We have signed an important agreement today on nuclear energy,” Modi said after talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

“This will pave the way for uranium supplies from Australia to India and give our clean energy objectives fresh momentum.”

A joint statement said the arrangement allowed long-term uranium exports for “exclusively peaceful purposes”.

The exports would fall under safeguards established by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

“The arrangement facilitates Australian uranium exports to India, to help increase the share of non-fossil fuel power capacity,” Albanese told reporters.

India and Australia entered a nuclear cooperation agreement in 2015 that paved the way for uranium export.

But legal hurdles remained and trade today is largely non-existent.

Albanese sported a wide grin as the two leaders briefly paused to take a selfie photo earlier in the day.

The Australian prime minister has previously referred to Modi as “The Boss”, joking that he could pull bigger crowds than US rock icon Bruce Springsteen.

Albanese praised Modi’s leadership on Thursday for helping foster stronger ties between the two nations.

“Prime Minister Modi, your leadership and your personal engagement with Australia has been absolutely central to this change,” Albanese said.

Australia’s Indian diaspora has grown substantially in recent years, giving Modi a sizeable fanbase in the country.

For the first time on record, the biggest group of Australian residents born overseas came from India, statistics for last year showed in June.

‘Huge demographic change’

“In 2014, the Indian diaspora community in Australia was relatively small,” said Teesta Prakash from the Australia India Institute.

“But in 2026, it is now the largest diaspora community within Australia. It has outstripped the British, which is a huge demographic change,” she told AFP.

Modi is set to receive a rock-star welcome when he fronts a community rally at a stadium in Melbourne later on Thursday, with organisers anticipating more than 20,000 people could flock to the event.

But Modi’s visit is also expected to stir up opposition, including criticism that he has fostered a dangerous brand of Hindu nationalism at home.

Anti-immigration protesters hold placards and flags outside the venue for a community event with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Docklands Stadium in Melbourne on July 9, 2026. — AFP

Australia’s Alliance Against Islamophobia said it would protest outside the stadium event, drawing attention to what it said was the persecution of minority groups in India.

A separate protest against Indian migration to Australia is also planned.

Modi is scheduled to fly to New Zealand after Australia.