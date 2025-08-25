E-Paper | August 25, 2025

Fake FIRs being circulated on FIA’s behalf, used for blackmail: agency

Imtiaz Ali Published August 25, 2025 Updated August 25, 2025 05:01pm

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday warned that criminals are circulating fake first information reports using the agency’s name to blackmail people, according to a press release.

“FIA has received information that criminal elements are harassing people by sending fake and fabricated FIRs on WhatsApp in the name of” the agency, the press release, available with Dawn.com, stated. “Citizens are named in fake FIRs and terrorised.”

“These elements try to present themselves as FIA officials by using fictitious and misleading names,” the agency added. “In such messages, attempts are being made to blackmail citizens by making serious allegations like ‘cybercrimes and terrorism’.”

The FIA stated that it does not send messages of this nature to people via WhatsApp and urged the public to file complaints about suspicious messages with the National Cybercrime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), which is the “authorised agency to investigate cybercrime”.

“Beware of fake messages, and never share your personal and financial information,” the FIA said.

A copy of the fake FIR was also shared with Dawn.com, registered under Sections 11H (fundraising), 11N (punishment under Sections 11H to 11K) and 11Q *(forfeiture) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, read with Section 3 (offence of money laundering) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010 and Sections 109 (punishment of abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment) and 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

On August 8, the agency warned citizens against “fake emails and WhatsApp messages” being sent in its name.

“The FIA has received reports that some unknown individuals are harassing the public by sending fake emails and WhatsApp messages in the name of the DG FIA,” a statement issued by the agency’s spokesperson, Abdul Ghaffar, read.

“In these fake messages, the public is being terrorised by using the name and position of DG FIA,” the statement said, adding that fraudsters put a fake stamp of “Top Secret” on these messages to make them appear authentic.

On August 5, the Digital Rights Foundation issued an alert warning against an ongoing scam aiming to compromise WhatsApp accounts via fake calls requesting a code.

Cybercrime
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Gaza famine
Updated 25 Aug, 2025

Gaza famine

If the international community is serious about ending Israeli crimes in Gaza, then there must be solid action.
Safety app
25 Aug, 2025

Safety app

THE FIA has decided to battle the menace of human smuggling with an AI-based app to reduce human sale and ease...
Citizen defenders
25 Aug, 2025

Citizen defenders

DISASTER struck again, this time in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Ghizer Valley. A glacial lake outburst flood devastated...
Size of the pie
Updated 24 Aug, 2025

Size of the pie

The discussions for a new NFC award should not end in a showdown between the centre and the provinces.
Full disclosure
24 Aug, 2025

Full disclosure

TRANSPARENCY and financial propriety of public servants and lawmakers are essential for a healthy democracy. These...
Defying reason
24 Aug, 2025

Defying reason

WHICHEVER way one looks at it, the recent arrest of two of former prime minister Imran Khan’s nephews defies...