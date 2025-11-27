E-Paper | March 04, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Egypt council

News agencies Published November 27, 2025
CAIRO: The Egyptian Cabinet today [Nov 26] approved the creation of Higher Economic Council to advise the Government on its economic programmes and help combat the high cost of living. The Cabinet also approved a plan of the Ministry of War and Marine to set up an ammunition plant in Egypt. The Higher Economic Council will be headed by the Minister of National Economy, Hamed Zaky Bey. It will have 21 members, including officials and leading businessmen.

[In a separate report from Cairo,] ten persons were killed — including two women — and many injured in a gun battle between Negro tribesmen and Egyptian peasants over an old feud at Om Donah village, in Assiut province, in Upper Egypt.

[Meanwhile as per reports from New Delhi,] four hundred out of 406 railway accidents which occurred in Bharati railways during three months of July, August and September 1950 were due to negligence on the part of railway staff and the cases were punishable. This was disclosed in Parliament today [Nov 25] by Mr K. Santhanam, Minister of State (Railways) replying to Mr B.B. Bhagat.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2025

