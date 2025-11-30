E-Paper | December 04, 2025

OVERHEARD

From InpaperMagazine Published November 30, 2025
“Hostilities with a country do not justify demonising it or hating it, especially when the county is your neighbour.”

— Hamza Ali Abbasi, actor
“These days, a lot of podcasts are becoming really disturbing. People invite guests just to insult them and ask questions that are clearly meant to embarrass or corner them.”

— Sehar Khan, actor
“I will never play misogynistic characters even though I have been offered such roles. I don’t agree with making such characters appear heroic. A hero should remain a hero.”

— Farhan Saeed, actor and musician
Published in Dawn, ICON, November 30th, 2025

