THE GRAPEVINE

Screen Sparks

Mahira Khan is not happy about the manner in which people have pitted her and Saba Qamar against each other for years. During an interview, the actress asked everyone to stop creating rifts between two powerful women such as themselves. The star of Love Guru added that if she and Saba Q collaborated on a project together, it would definitely be a memorable one. Well, Mahira K, we look forward to seeing the two of you working together — even if the two of you are cast as rivals. In fact, we look forward to seeing some sparks fly — at least on screen!

Storm in a Teacup

All hell broke loose in Pakistan when it was reported that Karachi rapper Talha Anjum had waved the Indian national flag at a concert in Nepal. In actual fact, he had been handed the flag on stage by a fan and had only draped it on his shoulders. At first, Talha A was defiant about the needless brouhaha. “My heart has no place for hatred,” he said. “Art has no borders. If me raising an Indian flag sparks controversy, so be it. I’ll do it again. Will never care about the media, the warmongering governments and their propaganda. Urdu rap is and always will be borderless.” But of course, he was forced to apologise later because, sadly, Pakistan has plenty of hyperpatriots, just like India does.

Urban Tracks

A little more than two months after his divorce from Oscar-winner Nicole Kidman, country music star Keith Urban was seen performing at the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards and seemed to have recovered from the break-up. In fact, rumours started to float around that he and 25-year-old musician Maggie Baugh — who has been touring with the 58-year-old Keith U this year — are dating. The speculations gained momentum because Keith U changed the lyrics of one of his famous tracks in a stage rendition from “When they tryna get to you, baby I’ll be the fighter” to “Maggie, I’ll be your guitar player.” However, Maggie B’s friends and family deny any relationship beyond a professional one.

Bollywood’s Pakistan Obsession

It seems that the Indian film industry is obsessed with Pakistan. The latest Pakistan-obsessed film that is slated to be released is titled Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna and R. Madhavan. From the trailers, it seems it somehow connects gangwars in Karachi’s Lyari neighbourhood — which most Indians will have little idea about — to the India-Pakistan strategic rivalry. Bollywood was once known for making quality, substantial films. It’s sad that the industry that once boasted of filmmakers such as Raj Kapoor, Shyam Benegal and K. Asif has lost its way thanks to bigotry and prejudice. What a pity!

The Fall

On November 19, during a preliminary round of the Miss Universe pageant in Thailand, the contestant representing Jamaica, Gabrielle Henry, tried to move across the stage and fell off it. She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital on a stretcher. A little later, Miss Universe president Raúl Rocha wrote on Instagram, “I would like to share with the Miss Universe family that are concerned for the health of our Miss Universe Jamaica that, at 12:00 am Bangkok time, I have just left the hospital where she is being treated. I was there with her family and her and, thankfully, there are no broken bones, and she is under good care.” We wish Gabrielle H a swift, complete and dazzling recovery.

Hypnotic Happiness?

Actress Jennifer Anniston appears to be going steady with wellness coach, author and hypnotherapist Jim Curtis and one of her best friends, Adam Sandler, approves of the pair. At an Elle ‘Women in Hollywood’ function, the actor uttered into the mic: “Me and Jackie [his wife] are so happy you [Jennifer] and Jim found each other and are having the love affair you two deserve. We love you, Jim. The whole world loves you, Jim.” The whole world? Excuse our ignorance, but does the whole world really know who Jim C is? I mean, why would the world love a hypnotist? Still, we wish the couple all the best. After all, it’s about time that Jennifer A found the love of her life.

Published in Dawn, ICON, November 30th, 2025