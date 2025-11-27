Israel launches yet another military operation in occupied West Bank

JERUSALEM: Israeli security forces on Wednesday launched a new operation in the northern West Bank, which Palestinians said was targeting the city of Tubas.

Tubas Governor Ahmed Al-Asaad said Israeli forces, backed by a helicopter that had opened fire, were encircling the city and establishing positions across several neighbourhoods.

“The incursion looks to be a long one; occupation (Israeli) forces have driven people from their houses, commandeered rooftops of buildings, and are conducting arrests,” he said.

Al-Asaad said Israeli forces ordered those whom they forced to leave their homes not to return until the operation ends, which he anticipated could be several days.

Hamas condemns new operation, calls on world leaders to stop it; HRW says Israel committing war crimes

“This is the first time that the entire governorate is included — the whole governorate is now under Israeli army operations.” Asaad said Israeli forces raided the towns of Tammun and Tayasir, and the Al-Faraa Palestinian refugee camp.

“The Israeli army has closed the city entrances with earth mounds, so there is no movement at all,” he added. “This is a political operation, not a security one,” he said.

Hamas slams new operation

Hamas, which agreed to a ceasefire with Israel in Gaza last month, condemned the latest West Bank operation and called on the international community to intervene to stop it. The assault on Tubas appeared to be an extension of a military operation launched by security forces in the northern West Bank city of Jenin in January, days after Trump returned to the White House.

That operation has since expanded to other Palestinian cities in the north of the West Bank, forcing thousands from their homes, with Israeli forces maintaining their longest presence in some West Bank cities for decades.

‘War crimes’

Human Rights Watch has accused Israel of war crimes and crimes against humanity over forced expulsions.

Violence in the West Bank has escalated in recent months, with Israeli settlers carrying out attacks on Palestinians. Settlers are rarely arrested or prosecuted, although the wave of attacks against Palestinians has drawn criticism from Prime Minister Netanyahu and others in his government.

Israel has already curtailed movement of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, with new checkpoints erected and some Palestinian communities sealed off.

Bodies of prisoners

The Palestinian health ministry said Israel returned bodies of 15 Palestinian prisoners on Wednesday under the US-bro­kered ceasefire exchange deal.

“The Ministry of Health announces the receipt of 15 bodies of martyrs released today by the Israeli occupation via the International Committee of the Red Cross, bringing the total number of bodies received to 345,” the ministry said in a statement.

A source at Gaza’s Nasser Hospital confirmed it had received 15 bodies via the Red Cross.

