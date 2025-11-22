E-Paper | March 01, 2026

Despite truce, Israeli forces kill eight Palestinians

Agencies Published November 22, 2025
GUNMEN guard an earth mover searching for bodies in Nuseirat refugee camp.—AFP
• Two teenagers killed in occupied West Bank, five others in southern Gaza Strip
• Israeli military admits to killing 13 Palestinians in a Lebanon refugee camp

JERUSALEM: Israeli occupation forces killed at least eight Palestinians on Friday, including two teenagers who were shot dead in the occupied West Bank, while the Israeli military also confirmed it had killed 13 Palestinians in its Tuesday’s strike on a refugee camp in southern Lebanon.

The Palestinian health ministry said that two teenagers were martyred overnight in the town of Kufr Aqab. “The young man Amr Khaled Ahmed Al-Marbou, 18, and the boy Sami Ibrahim Sami Mashayekh, 16, were martyred by occupation forces’ gunfire in the town of Kufr Aqab near Ramallah,” the ministry announced in a statement.

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that its medics transported two victims from Kufr Aqab during the night, describing one with a “very serious live bullet injury” and the second with a “live bullet injury to the chest.”

Oday al-Shurfa, a friend who witnessed the killing of Marbou, told AFP that the pair were on the street when Israeli forces opened fire during a raid. He said Israeli soldiers shot them without provocation.

Shurfa stated that Marbou was hit “in the chest, in the heart. He collapsed and was martyred on the spot,” insisting his friend was not participating in any clashes or throwing stones.

The town of Kufr Aqab, though technically part of illegally annexed east Jerusalem, is cut off by Israel’s separation wall, depriving its residents of basic municipal services from either Jerusalem or the Palestinian Authority.

In the besieged southern Gaza Strip, the Israeli army said its forces killed five Palestinians on Friday. The killings took place in an area of southern Gaza under Israeli military control, east of the so-called Yellow Line.

Israeli military used “immediate threat” to justify the killings. The same pretext has been repeatedly used by the Israeli military to legitimise its brutality, even as Palestinian resistance groups have affirmed a halt to their activities in Gaza since a ceasefire was announced.

Separately, a Gaza hospital official told AFP that another Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire near Khan Yunis.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military confirmed on Friday that its strike on the Ain al-Helweh refugee camp in southern Lebanon earlier in the week killed 13 Palestinians, whom it claimed were “Hamas terrorists.”

Published in Dawn, November 22nd, 2025

Gaza invasion
World

Anonymouseee
Nov 22, 2025 02:54pm
Terrorist Israel strikes again. History has Taught us never to have any peace deals with terrorist Israel. We Just refuse To learn.
Recommend 0

