Citizens share mixed views over household survey in capital

ISLAMABAD: Residents of the capital have expressed mixed views over the ongoing household survey, despite it being a routine measure introduced as and when needed.

The household survey in the capital was announced by ministers on separate occasions shortly after the suicide attack in front of the District and Sessions Courts in Islamabad on November 11.

Teams of the capital administration are collecting residents’ details by visiting houses. An app has also been introduced through which residents can enter their information.

Officials of the administration and police said the purpose of collecting details of people residing in Islamabad was to provide complete and comprehensive security to the city’s residents.

Over the past few years, a large number of people from across the country have moved to the capital and settled in various areas, they said, adding that there was a possibility that militants or terrorists may be living among them in rented houses.

There is no law requiring landlords or tenants to provide such information, the officials stated, adding that the district magistrate was therefore requested to issue an order making it obligatory for them to submit details to the police.

In 2015, the police drafted an ordinance titled Islamabad Capital Territory Information of Tenants, Temporary Residents and Property Ordinance to legally bind residents and visitors to submit their details, but the effort remained unsuccessful. In the current survey, details of the house owner and residents are being recorded. Information about domestic workers is also being sought. Registration numbers of vehicles and the contact number of the homeowner are also requested, though both are optional.

A group of residents has expressed resentment and reluctance to share personal details of their family members and those living with them. Many of them lack trust in the authorities collecting the data and fear that their information may be leaked and misused by criminals or opportunists.

Asad Shahid, a resident of I-8, said he was initially reluctant to share his details when the team visited and his neighbours also refused. However, after he saw a policeman accompanying the team, he provided the information.

Rayan Abbasi, a resident of Bhara Kahu, appreciated the survey and said the government should know who is living in the houses. A large number of people from a neighbouring country reside in the area, and no one knows what they do for a living or how many family members they have, he said.

People also use some flats for late-night parties and entertainment and residents of the locality have no idea who comes and goes, they added.

The household survey in Islamabad was first conducted in 2009 to identify “special Americans” residing in the city, during which 284 houses rented for them were traced.

In early 2015, the then interior minister confirmed the presence of terrorists and personnel of foreign agencies in the capital, saying they were living in rented houses on exorbitant rents. A survey was conducted to collect details, but authorities faced massive resistance.

Later that year, the police collected information from homeowners and tenants as well.

In 2016, another survey was carried out and notices were issued to locals and around 300 foreigners who refused to provide their details to Nadra on the directives of the then interior minister. Following the notices, foreigners residing in 65 houses in the city disappeared mysteriously.

In addition, 55 more houses where foreigners had been living were also found empty.

In 2017, the police launched an online registration system for tenants and property owners to facilitate citizens.

2019 saw the administration made it mandatory for landlords and tenants to share their details with the area police to prevent terrorists and militants from seeking safe shelter.

In 2023, the police again began collecting data of foreign nationals living in Islamabad. In April 2024, the police launched a door-to-door campaign to register residents and domestic workers to improve safety and prevent crime.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2025