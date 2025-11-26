Aleem reviews work on Murree Expressway

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Tuesday visited the Islamabad-Murree Expressway to review the ongoing beautification, rehabilitation, and improvement works underway along the route.

During his visit, Aleem Khan also inspected the rest areas on the expressway and issued necessary on-site instructions to ensure better facilities for commuters and tourists.

The federal minister directed the Secretary Communications to personally supervise the works in order to ensure the highest standards of quality. He further instructed that the remaining works on the Islamabad-Murree Expressway be completed at the earliest, and that all pending matters be finalised without delay.

Officials of the National Highway Authority (NHA) briefed the minister on the progress of the project.

It was informed that the installation of new lighting has already been completed, while the beautification work on both sides of the expressway is in its final stages.

Aleem Khan emphasised that quality and safety shall not be compromised under any circumstances.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025