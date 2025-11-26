From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Scholar jailed

QUETTA: An Afghan overseas scholar who recently returned to Kabul from England after completing his education is reported to have been put behind bars because he refused to accept a low post. The scholar who was a student of the Kabul College is stated to have demanded that the post given to him should be in keeping with his high qualification. But because he was a commoner and high positions in Afghanistan are monopolised by members of the ruling families he was [given] an insignificant appointment. When he refused to serve on that post, he was put in jail.

[Meanwhile, as per reports in Karachi,] overstay in Pakistan on a permit of entry from Bharat without proper sanction was made punishable by Pakistan Parliament yesterday [Nov 25], when it adopted [a] Bill designed to amend the Pakistan (Control of Entry) Ordinance of 1949.

The piloting Minister, Khwaja Shahabuddin, told the House that the flaw in the ordinance was detected during the recent trial of a person in a court of law who was reported to have overstayed in Pakistan without securing proper permission from the authorities.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025