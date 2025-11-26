E-Paper | March 03, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Scholar jailed

News agencies Published November 26, 2025
comments
Whatsapp Channel

QUETTA: An Afghan overseas scholar who recently returned to Kabul from England after completing his education is reported to have been put behind bars because he refused to accept a low post. The scholar who was a student of the Kabul College is stated to have demanded that the post given to him should be in keeping with his high qualification. But because he was a commoner and high positions in Afghanistan are monopolised by members of the ruling families he was [given] an insignificant appointment. When he refused to serve on that post, he was put in jail.

[Meanwhile, as per reports in Karachi,] overstay in Pakistan on a permit of entry from Bharat without proper sanction was made punishable by Pakistan Parliament yesterday [Nov 25], when it adopted [a] Bill designed to amend the Pakistan (Control of Entry) Ordinance of 1949.

The piloting Minister, Khwaja Shahabuddin, told the House that the flaw in the ordinance was detected during the recent trial of a person in a court of law who was reported to have overstayed in Pakistan without securing proper permission from the authorities.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Khamenei’s killing
Updated 02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Dawn News English
Subscribe