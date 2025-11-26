E-Paper | March 03, 2026

Balochistan vows zero tolerance for violence against women

Saleem Shahid Published November 26, 2025
QUETTA: Adviser to Chief Minister of Balochistan on Women Development Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi has said that violence against women not only harms individuals but also undermines the intellectual, social and moral fabric of the entire society.

Speaking on Tuesday on the eve of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, she said that all forms of violence — including domestic abuse, harassment, threats, humiliation, and economic exploitation — severely damage a woman’s freedom, confidence, identity, and dignity.

She said that when a woman does not feel safe at home, in the workplace or public spaces, the consequences go beyond individual suffering and creates instability, fear, and imbalance in society.

CM’s aide says a civilised society ensures women’s safety, respect and decision-making freedom

She said the Balochistan government is fully committed to a zero-tolerance policy toward violence and is implementing practical measures, including legislation, strengthening institutions, awareness campaigns, helplines, shelter homes and support services.

She stressed that the hallmark of a civilised and conscious society is its ability to provide women with safety, respect, and full freedom to make decisions about their own lives.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025

