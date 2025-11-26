Nissanka masterclass keeps Sri Lanka’s tri-series hopes alive after Zimbabwe drubbing

RAWALPINDI: Sri Lankan opener Patthum Nissanka plays a shot during the Twenty20 International tri-series match against Zimbabwe at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.—Tanveer Shahzad/White Star

RAWALPINDI: Pathum Nissanka produced a masterclass of calculated aggression to single-handedly keep Sri Lanka’s hopes alive in the Twenty20 International tri-series, steering his side to a commanding nine-wicket victory over Zimbabwe with 22 balls to spare at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday night.

Chasing a modest 147, Nissanka finished unbeaten on 98 from just 58 deliveries — 10 fours and four sixes — falling agonisingly short of what would have been a deserved fourth T20I hundred.

His unbeaten 89-run second-wicket partnership with Kusal Mendis (25 not out) made a mockery of a Zimbabwe total that always looked 20–25 runs light on a sluggish surface where timing was at a premium.

Zimbabwe, asked to bat first, never recovered from Maheesh Theekshana’s early double-strike. The mystery spinner removed Tadiwanashe Marumani in the first over and Dion Myers in his third, leaving the visitors reeling at 17 for 2.

Brian Bennett counter-attacked with a brisk 34 and skipper Sikandar Raza contributed a busy 37, but regular wickets — five in all — prevented any substantial acceleration.

Ryan Burl’s late flourish (37 off 26) and a few lusty blows in the final over lifted Zimbabwe to 146 for 5, a total that ultimately proved inadequate.

Sri Lanka’s reply began cautiously against Richard Ngarava’s swing, but once the powerplay field restrictions were lifted, Nissanka took complete control.

He punished loose deliveries from pacer Tinotenda Maposa — who conceded 29 from his two overs — with a flurry of boundaries, racing to 32 off 16 balls. Even when Brad Evans dismissed Kamil Mishara (12) in the sixth over, reducing Sri Lanka to 64 for 1, there was no let-up.

Nissanka brought up his fifty off 38 deliveries in the 12th over and then shifted gears ruthlessly. Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe’s most economical bowler with 0 for 17 from four overs, was swept and punched for singles, while the pacers were deposited into the stands.

Two scooped sixes off Ngarava in the 13th over and a monstrous pull off Evans in the 15th brought the equation down to a formality.

By the time the 16th over arrived, Sri Lanka needed just 10. Nissanka, on 88, lofted Ngarava over extra cover for four, then smoked a length ball over midwicket for six to take Sri Lanka home and register their first points of the series.

The result throws the tri-series wide open. Sri Lanka must now defeat hosts Pakistan in their final league fixture to reach Saturday’s final.

A defeat would allow Zimbabwe — despite Tuesday’s loss — to sneak through on superior net run-rate.

SCOREBOARD

ZIMBABWE:

B. Bennett hit wicket b Hasaranga34

T. Marumani b Theekshana4

D. Myers b Theekshana6

B. Taylor b Shanaka14

S. Raza c Perera b Hasaranga37

R. Burl not out37

T. Musekiwa not out6

EXTRAS (B-1, LB-4, NB-1, W-2)8

TOTAL (for five wickets, 20 overs)146

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-5 (Marumani), 2-17 (Myers), 3-53 (Taylor), 4-89 (Bennett), 5-104 (Raza)

DID NOT BAT: B. Evans, T. Maposa, R. Ngarava, W. Masakadza

BOWLING: Theekshana 4-0-23-2, Shanaka 4-0-36-1, Chameera 4-0-26-0 (1w), Hasaranga 4-0-23-2, Malinga 4-0-33-0 (1w, 1nb)

SRI LANKA:

P. Nissanka not out98

K. Mishara c Masakadza b Evans12

K. Mendis not out25

EXTRAS (B-1, LB-2, W-10)13

TOTAL (for one wicket, 16.2 overs)148

FALL OF WICKET: 1-59 (Mishara)

DID NOT BAT: K. Perera, J. Liyanage, D. Shanaka, P. Rathnayake, W. Hasaranga, D. Chameera, M. Theekshana, E. Milanaga

BOWLING: Ngarava 3.2-0-44-0 (3w), Maposa 2-0-29-0 (3w), Evans 4-0-36-1, Raza 4-0-17-0, Masakadza 3-0-19-0

RESULT: Sri Lanka won by nine wickets.

PLAYER-OF-THE-MATCH: Pathum Nissanka

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2025